Actress Ananya Panday is just two-film-old, but she knows how to make headlines. She has created a lot of buzz around her already in just numbered days and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, was recently seen in a film alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar titled, Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

While she has been making quite a lot of buzz when it comes down to her work front, the actress manages to do the same with fashion. She is the new fashionista on the block who keeps on giving some serious treat to her fans every time she shares new pictures. She always made sure to put her best foot forward.

On Monday also, the actress didn’t hesitate to experiment and made a trendy statement in a Leo & Lin outfit, which seems to be a perfect party look. The 21-year-old actress opted for a vinyl checkered skirt by the brand. She wore the transparent wonder over a long crisp white shirt dress that cropped at her thighs and showed enough of her long toned legs. Ananya then pulled her sleeve cuff up to add an extra element to the look.

Adding to it, Ananya glammed up for the look with a neutral-toned glam that consisted of a flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and matte lips. She then styled her long black locks into a simple centre-part as she let the remaining casually brush her shoulders.

What caught the attention is Ananya’s experiment with the skirt-on-shirt trend. We completely love it. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comment section.