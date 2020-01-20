Actress Ananya Panday is just two-film-old, but she knows how to make headlines. She has created a lot of buzz around her already, in just numbered days and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, was recently seen in a film alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar titled Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The young actress instantly became a favourite amongst the masses for her fun-loving and happy-go-lucky nature. The 21-year-old stepped out in the city on Saturday and served us yet another look.

The actress slid into a desi avatar as she opted for a peppy green ethnic ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani. The actress’s outfit featured a noodle strap short kurta with floral embroidery in off-white and an embroidered belt around the waist.

View this post on Instagram i love weddings!!!! ☹️💛 #KPsNish A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 18, 2020 at 3:47am PST

The kurta was teamed up with flared shararas in the same colour with silver chevron embroidery and sheer dupatta. Pandey styled her look with brushed open blow-dried hair, a silver maang-tika, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Meanwhile, the actress donned another look on Sunday. She opted for a stunning yellow lehenga with a stylish blouse. Apart from her lovely dress, what caught our attention is the way she styled her hair. Her hair was styled in a braided ponytail which added more charm to her overall look.

View this post on Instagram looking for my yellow paint 🎨 #Umang2020 💛 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:46am PST

On the work front, the newcomer will next be seen in Khali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter and post that in Shakun Batra’s next co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is slated to release in 2021.