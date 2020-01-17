Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took the old adage, ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans’ rather seriously. He was in India for a three-day tour since January 14 and during his trip, he was mostly always spotted wearing Indian attire. In traditional Kurta and pants, Bezos made his way around travelling India.

Bezos landed in New Delhi on Tuesday and soon after, visited Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Dressed in a white kurta and pajama paired with an orange Bandhgala jacket, Bezos paid tribute to the Father of Nation.

On the second day of his tour, Bezos wore a kurta – in the brick red shade with detailed embroidery around the collar and pants. He spent his day flying kites with children in Delhi and reminisced old memories.”Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite,” Bezos captioned his post on Instagram and also shared a video.

At India’s small business summit, Bezos was spotted in a blue shirt and pants paired with a sleeveless khadi jacket.

However, during his meeting with film stars including Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, Bezos wore a white shirt and pants paired with a printed suit on January 16. Shahrukh Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share the picture with Bezos and Zoya. Alongside, he wrote, “Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar @zoieakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @primevideoin for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. #AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer (sic).”

Jeff Bezos visited India to review Amazon’s India operations and meet industrialists.