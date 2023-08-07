Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez not ‘planning the wedding yet’: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are reportedly not planning the wedding yet.

“They’re not planning the wedding yet,” a person who celebrated their engagement party on the billionaire’s $500 million super yacht in Italy told People Magazine.

“They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” the person was quoted as saying.

“They had an amazing time with close friends at the party,” it added.

In May, Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, got engaged, and shortly after they arrived in Cannes, south of France, on the superyacht “Koru”.

Earlier this week, both hosted another engagement party. Among those who attended the star-studded affair were Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his rumoured girlfriend, Paula Hurd, reports Page Six.

Gates, 67, and Hurd, 61, were photographed sitting in the yacht and chatting with other guests.

American entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, the ex-wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, was among the VIP guests at the lavish party, according to the report.

They started dating in 2018 and reportedly went public with their relationship after the Amazon billionaire divorced his first wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Bezos made a $38 billion divorce settlement with Scott. He shares four children with her.

Moreover, Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Blue Origin.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she revealed that Bezos is encouraging her to put together a five-member female crew to fly on a Blue Origin rocket to space.