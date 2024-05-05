Exploring summer skin essentials with Patanjali

When summer arrives, even the most dedicated skincare enthusiast may feel uneasy about their 10-step routine. Summers call for simplicity – less is more, especially for your skin. Hydration becomes paramount, not just for your body but for your skin as well. In the scorching heat, a few simple skincare steps can maintain your skin’s radiance, glow, and protection. Excessive sun exposure can lead to dark spots, hyperpigmentation, tanning, fine lines, acne breakouts, and more. To navigate through, here’s a basic overview of summer skincare essentials to keep your skin glowing and protected.

Always Have a Hydrating Cleanser Handy

During summer, sweat and humidity can quickly strip your skin of its natural oils. A hydrating cleanser becomes the initial step in maintaining supple, soft skin. It effectively removes accumulated dirt, grime, dead skin cells, and pollutants without excessively drying out your skin. Consider incorporating Patanjali Aloe Vera Face Wash or Neem Tulsi Face Wash. Aloe vera provides intense hydration, while neem purifies the skin.

Forgetting SPF is a Sin

Regardless of the time of day or season, stepping out without SPF is a grave mistake. Whether it’s scorching hot or partially cloudy, robust SPF protection is essential during summers. Strong UV rays can cause dark spots, sunburn, inflammation, irritation, rashes, hyperpigmentation, and acne breakouts. Opt for SPF higher than 30 and reapply frequently to shield your skin from sun damage.

Opt for a Hydrating Serum

A hydrating serum helps lock moisture into your skin. When following a summer nighttime skincare routine, opt for minimal products but ensure a hydrating serum is included. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene are beneficial additions to your summer skincare regimen.

Choose an Antioxidant-Rich Moisturizer

An antioxidant-rich moisturizer shields your skin from harmful UV rays, which can otherwise induce the production of free radicals. Increased free radicals lead to oxidative stress, resulting in advanced aging, fine lines, dark spots, and more. Look for products containing niacinamide and vitamin C among your options.

In conclusion, these are some of the summer skincare essentials to achieve glowing skin. Lastly, maintain consistency in your skincare routine even during exhaustion. A proper skincare regimen yields firm, youthful-looking, and radiant skin in the long run.

