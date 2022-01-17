Explore the 5 old and lost recipes of India

Owing to the existence of diverse cultures in India, we can term it to be the salad bowl of various beliefs and cuisines. From north to south, and east to west you can have numerous dishes to pamper your taste buds.

As we move further with time, cuisine changes with every decade, where some recipes are modified, and some get lost with time. Also, recipes that are an amalgamation of various cuisines are attracting foodies. There are lots of mouth-watering local dishes that haven’t been a part of our diet for a long time.

Several recipes have slipped from our kitchen. With time, we are drawn more towards calorie-based diets and ready-to-eat meals.

Most Indians have an emotional attachment with the kitchen, and owing to this, traditional recipes are passed on through legacy by just word of mouth, which makes food a valued inheritance.

With time, we are prone to calorie-based diets, we have a special attraction for continental gastronomies. It seems like because of inattentiveness, many recipes are willingly lost in the pages of our great-grandmothers.

Here in this article, we would try to introduce five such lost recipes of India from the past, that will surely keep you drooling.

Crab Curry: Bihar

Crab recipes are just as tricky and hard to come by as they are delicious. This rich and authentic recipe was, however, very simple to cook. Novel how a state that boasts of rich vegetarian dishes had a crab-based dish as its specialty once.

Ghat ki Daal: Uttarakhand

Ghat is a lesser-known bean. It was popularly consumed as sprouts. It has a lot of health benefits too. Daal prepared from gahat was hence supposed to keep the body warm, with simple basic flavors of herbs and spices.

Kagzi Egg Tadka Daal: Arunachal Pradesh

This is a yummy recipe of Arunachal, which may be unusual for others but quite simple to prepare. Its a mixture of moong daal and masoor daal. Along with onions, tomatoes, and an array of spices.

Aktori: Himachal Pradesh

Akotri is a typical sweet delicacy of the Northern Hills. It hails the festivities and is prepared on special occasions. A cake made with buckwheat mixed with wheat. It’s as earthly and soft as it looks.

Saag Gosht: Haryana

A flavorful and nutritious, at the same time hearty dish. Usually served in supper parties. Particularly preferred are the boneless lamb shoulders for this dish. We heard of butter and chicken, but this is novel!