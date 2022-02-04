Expert Offers 5 Simple Tips For Reversal Of Diabetes In Women

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease caused as a result of insulin resistance and carbohydrate intolerance. Often, diabetics desert their pockets buying extremely expensive diabetes medicines, and in fact, continue doing it for a lifetime.

Here, it must be fundamentally understood that diabetes is a lifestyle disorder, and consuming medicines will only help maintain the disease, and do very little or almost nothing to reverse it. Even if they do, the process of the method will not be a natural one, let alone the side effects that could crop up at the later stages of the treatment.

The awareness about diabetes is relatively low; patients are often ignorant about their condition and hence do not take the necessary steps to manage and control the condition.

Although this chronic disease persists irrespective of gender, reportedly, women around the world are comparatively more susceptible to the severe impact of its consequences. According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5, urban women are more susceptible to obesity and diabetes when compared to rural women. 33.2 percent of urban women are obese in comparison to only 19.7 percent of rural women.

Now, as a diabetic, will you wish to add any complications to your already challenging life? No, isn’t it? So, reversing diabetes through natural methods, natural foods, natural diabetic-specific exercises, comes in as a better alternative, over all the other counterparts, especially for women. This article focuses on some natural methods of reversing diabetes that will help reverse its complications naturally and steadily in every women’s life.

Watch Your Carb Intake

Carbohydrates are a diabetic’s biggest enemy. Hence, the first step towards reversing diabetes has to be to cut down your daily carbs intake. Assess your overall health, as well as the amount of calories and carbs you are consuming on a regular basis.

An average Indian consumes 60-70 per cent carbs regularly. If you are one of them, bring it down to 50 per cent or even less. In most cases, once you cut down your carbs intake by at least 10 per cent, the reversal process gets started and you will be able to see the results yourself.

Make sure to add an adequate amount of protein and healthy fats to your diet to keep yourself satiated. A nutritious meal can be your best way out!

Get Structured Physical Activity For Core Strength

Apart from giving your diet a nutritious upgrade, regular exercise should be one of the most important parts of your routine to bring your A1c down. You can choose whatever type of exercise you like, except it has to be challenging enough. While walking is considered a great form of exercise, do not ignore the importance of building a strong core.

According to studies, better core strength goes a long way in reversing the impact of diabetes, as well as lowering the risk of strokes and heart diseases in a person.

Get Enough Sleep

Good sleep is extremely necessary for all living beings, even if you are not diabetic. But if you have diabetes, you should make sure to get maximum amount of quality sleep in a day. It is crucial for diabetics to get at least seven to eight hours of proper sleep for cleansing of the body’s mechanism and enabling it to work smoothly. It is also recommended to keep a two-hour gap between dinner and bedtime. Lack of proper sleep continuously for a few days can lead to a spike in fasting blood sugar levels.

Do Not Skip Medication

Good diet, exercise and sleep are all very important for a successful reversal of diabetes. However, if your doctor has prescribed medication, it is equally, or even more important to take it as prescribed.

Skipping on your doses regularly might lead to your blood sugar levels creeping up, causing your A1c to shoot. Following your prescribed medication plan will help you keep blood sugar under control and lower your A1c, which will eventually reflect upon your health.

Additionally, make sure to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. In case your goal is to stop having to depend on medication, you should share it with your doctor, so they can plan your treatment accordingly.

Set Realistic Goals For Weight Loss

Not every diabetic person is overweight, and even if you are, you may not require to shed as much weight as you think to make a difference in your A1c level.

The most recommended weight loss programme can range from 5 to 10 per cent of your current weight.

There is no point setting up impossible goals, as the average HbA1c reduction under expert guidance can only be as much as 1.8 per cent in weeks.