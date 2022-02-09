Essential oils you must have at home as they are very beneficial

When we mention oils, the first thing that comes to mind are oils like coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil, jojoba oil, etc. But the oils we are talking about are quite different. Essential oils are organic compounds extracted from plants, usually the flower, leaf, fruit, root, or seed of a plant or a tree.

They are highly concentrated, which makes them have a strong aroma and just a drop of these oils can have powerful health benefits.

They have the ability to improve physical, mental, and emotional health. So, yeah, essential oils are not just for the skin but provide holistic healing properties and one must have them at home;

Here are some essential oils you should always have at home:

Lavender

Lavender has antiseptic properties that help kill bacteria and fungus. A few drops can heal burns, skin irritation and prevent blisters. It’s also a relaxant and a few drops in your bathtub after a hard day at work can ease all the stress and prep you for a good night’s sleep. It’s also effective in removing bad smells from washrooms or garbage bins at home. Put a few drops in the area to rid it of the foul smell.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is generally used as a remedy to cure cough and cold and stuffy noses. A powerful anti-bacterial agent, eucalyptus can be used at home to stop common infections such as influenza from spreading. Diffuse a few drops in the rooms and prevent others from getting sick. It helps the body to expel excess mucus and provides instant relief.

Tea tree

Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial disinfectant. Recent research has proved that it has many medicinal benefits. It is effective against urinary infections, itchiness, acne, cuts, insect bites, sunburns, athlete’s foot, warts, herpes, and dandruff.

Lemon

Lemon is known for its ability to cleanse the system of harmful toxins. According to a study published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, lemon oil is the most powerful anti-microbial agent among all essential oils. Inhale a few drops for an instant mood lift and to curb sweet cravings.

Use it to moisturize your skin and to get a natural glow. It’s also soothing on the stomach and aids in digestion after a big meal.

Peppermint

This is highly effective against headaches and bloating. Put a drop near your temples and massage, blend it with some face oil, and rub it around to get rid of a nagging headache. Peppermint oil can also be rubbed on aching and sore muscles. This oil also tends to keep you alert, so use it when you are struggling to meet deadlines.