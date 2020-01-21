Winter brings with it a whole array of fresh vegetables. When you visit the farmer’s market, you can see the vibrant colours of the produce staring back at you. With so many seasonal vegetables available in winter season, the turnip is one of the most beneficial vegetables which comes with a lot of health benefits.

You must have this winter vegetable in order to maintain a healthy diet. Read on to learn about the list of doles that can help you maintain good health all through the winter season.

Good for kidney health: Turnip is loaded with potassium, fiber and vitamin C. They also provide vitamin B6 and manganese. All these nutrients work well for efficient kidney functioning.

Prevents and cures cancer: Due to the presence of a high amount of antioxidants and phytochemicals, turnips help prevent and reduce the risk of certain cancers such as breast, colon and rectal cancer.

Good for eyes: The high amount of a carotenoid ‘lutein’ present in turnip helps in promoting eye health and prevent ocular diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration.

Promotes healthy hair: Turnip is a powerhouse of hair-friendly antioxidants like vitamin C and E, beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. This winter veggie is also full of copper which provides colour to your hair. All these contribute to promoting the growth and texture of hair.

Promotes skin health: Turnip is a rich source of vitamin C that combats free radicals causing skin aging. High amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, beta-carotenes and minerals like copper help provide smooth, wrinkle-free and radiant skin. So they can be included in a weight-reducing diet. The vegetable also improves metabolism and supports the healthy colon, all contributing to weight-loss.

Prevents and cures asthma: Being loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, consuming turnips regularly can prevent, cure asthma and its symptoms.

Supports digestion: The high fiber content in turnip aids digestion and a healthy gut.

Heart-friendly: Due to the presence of a large amount of vitamin K, turnips help combat heart attack, heart strokes, and other heart-related problems.

Strengthens bones: Being loaded with calcium and potassium, turnip helps support strong and healthy bones. The vegetable can prevent or slow down joint damage, risk of osteoporosis, and Rheumatoid arthritis if eaten regularly.

Turnips are considered to be one of the top produces for the winter season. This highly nutritious winter staple has a sweet taste and starchy texture. It contains fiber, folate, vitamins, and minerals. The metabolism of our body becomes low during cold months. Thus it becomes necessary to eat vegetables that are low in calories and have dense nutrients. Both the roots and the leaves of this vegetable are edible. The white bulb is high in vitamin C, while the greens are a good source of vitamin C, Vitamin K, folate and calcium.

After knowing these incredible benefits of turnips, you won’t run away from it. These can be added to salads, steamed or stir-fried to be served as a side dish.