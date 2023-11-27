Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines reduce airfare for SAARC member nationals visiting Bhutan

The Department of Tourism of Bhutan is pleased to announce that Bhutan’s two airlines, Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines, have officially confirmed a decrease in flight prices for citizens of SAARC member nations intending to visit Bhutan.

This promotion is to strengthen ties with neighbouring SAARC nations, and boost tourism and overall economic growth within Bhutan.

The introduction of the SAARC fares came into effect on November 20, 2023, and the reduced fare is, on average, approximately 43 percent cheaper than other fares.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established in 1985, and comprises eight Member States: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines both currently fly to Bhutan from Singapore, Thailand, India, Bangladesh and Nepal. From January 2024, Bhutan Airlines will also operate a flight from Sharjah, UAE.

Guests who wish to take advantage of the reduced airline prices will need to have a valid passport from one of the SAARC member countries. Applicable Sustainable Development Fees (SDF) will also apply, which are USD 100 per night for all guests, and Rs 1,200 per night for Indian nationals.