Study reveals how yoga and ayurveda are changing PCOS treatment

Ayurveda for PCOS: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) has affected millions of women all over the world, and research now points to a new hope beyond mainstream therapy. A recent paper by Acharya Balkrishna and others reveals that by using a combination of lifestyle modification along with herbal treatment, there is a safe, holistic strategy to treat this complex condition.

PCOS is a widespread endocrine disorder, particularly in India where nearly one-fifth of all women, or approximately 22.5%, are suffering from it. The disorder is characterized by various cysts in the ovaries, irregular menstruation, and increased levels of male hormones (androgens) that may cause symptoms like infertility, hirsutism or excessive hair growth, and weight gain.

Aside from the imbalance of hormone levels, PCOS also has a strong association with obesity, insulin resistance, and lifestyle issues such as stress, unhealthy diet, and insufficient exercise.

Historically, PCOS treatment is generally a matter of treating each symptom individually with medication, like controlling cycles or controlling insulin. Yet, the medications have side effects and don’t always treat the causes, so long-term success is hard to achieve. Alternatives are where this changes.

The research paper titled ‘Incredible Combination of Lifestyle Modification and Herbal Remedies for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Management’ published on pubmed(dot)ncbi(dot)nlm(dot)nih(dot)gov underscores the strength of yoga and some herbal remedies as beneficial agents in battling PCOS.

Yoga, being an agent of both mind and body wellness, attacks the root causes of PCOS, namely stress and obesity, and restores hormonal balance and general health. Daily practice of yoga has been associated with improved menstrual regularity, decreased anxiety, and increased insulin sensitivity among women with PCOS.

In addition to yoga, a number of herbs have also demonstrated great benefits. Foeniculum vulgare (fennel), Tinospora cordifolia, Asparagus racemosus, Ocimum tenuiflorum (holy basil), Areca catechu, and Lepidium meyenii (maca) have characteristics that can decrease blood sugar, curb obesity, and balance hormones. These plants according to ayurveda come in use universally in traditional medicine and also in combination with lifestyle measures to mitigate PCOS symptoms.

Women who incorporated yoga exercises with such herbal remedies experienced significant improvements: reduced symptoms, improved hormonal profiles, and a superior quality of life. This holistic treatment method not only treats PCOS but also the side effects commonly linked with medication.

The combination of conscious lifestyle modifications, particularly including yoga, and the utilization of targeted herbal supplements presents an all-inclusive, natural solution for treating PCOS.

Addressing stress, weight gain, and hormonal imbalance at once, this approach may revolutionize the treatment of PCOS and bring relief to millions of women searching for long-term solutions.