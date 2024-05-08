Discover the hidden damages your brushing technique inflicts on your hair

You glance at the clock, realizing you have a mere ten minutes to prepare before dashing out the door—be it to your car, the metro, or a bus—bound for your workplace. Hastily applying moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup, you vigorously brush your hair, hastily styling it before hurrying out. It’s a familiar routine for many college students and professionals, all engaged in a daily race against time. However, amidst the rush, did you know that the seemingly innocuous act of brushing your hair vigorously can actually cause significant damage?

Brushing is a routine part of our daily grooming, isn’t it? Yet, when it comes to hair care, there’s a right and wrong way to brush. Concerned about the potential harm your hair has endured? Fear not, there’s a solution. Read on to learn more.

What are the benefits of proper brushing technique?

For those seeking smooth, soft, supple, and shiny hair, daily brushing is essential. When done gently, brushing helps distribute the natural oils produced by the sebaceous glands throughout the scalp. While detangling is the primary goal, brushing correctly also enhances blood circulation, stimulates hair growth, and reduces the risk of excessive hair loss.

What is the correct brushing technique?

One of the most common mistakes we make when brushing is starting from the scalp and working downward, which can increase hair breakage. It’s advisable to do the opposite—begin at the tips and work your way up toward the scalp. For stubborn knots, a bit of serum can work wonders. A little mindfulness can significantly reduce hair breakage.

Avoid over-brushing; aim for a maximum of two sessions per day, though frequency may vary depending on hair type.

Should you brush wet hair?

Hair is most vulnerable when wet, prone to breakage. Opt for a wide-tooth comb and start from the tips, gradually working through tangles before reaching the scalp.

Understanding the proper techniques and practices of brushing can mitigate excessive hair loss and promote healthier hair growth.