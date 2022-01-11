Daulat ki chaat- Winter special from the streets of Chandani Chowk

Known for the magical flavors, Purani Dilli is the place that shares its secrets with those who seek. The rich market not only sells handcrafted garments that warm up your heart but also dishes that one cannot forget for life. And, one of those dishes is ‘Daulat ki Chaat’. The name might confuse you, but it’s a dessert that’s melt-in-your-mouth and can warm up your heart. Available only during the winter season, the special chaat uses milk as the main ingredient and if you want to taste the best version of it, you can visit Kinari Bazar of Chandni Chowk.

So, before you rush out to explore this heavenly soufflé, let us take you through a tasteful ride of its evolution, how it is made, and its journey to the fine dining spaces.

Daulat Ki Chaat and Delhi Winters are almost synonymous with each other. Though it needs no introduction, only a handful of vendors sell this dessert in Old Delhi. This is a dessert that is packed with the rich flavors of saffron, khoya, and some nuts, and legend has it that it could only be prepared on chilly moonlit nights!

This decadent dessert is made using thick milk, which is churned by hand for hours, after which a creamy light froth forms on the top. Eventually, this froth is separated and served alongside some saffron and sugar.

There are multiple stories about this dish’s origin. According to one story, the process originated from the Botai Tribe of Afghanistan and eventually found its way to the country through the Silk Route. Another story states that it comes from Gujarati traders who use a special technique to prepare it. Some also believe that this delightful dish originated from Lucknow during the making of Shahjahanabad.

Traditionally, Daulat ki chaat was only made in the winter months which involves several techniques, hard work and sleepless nights, but with the evolution, mechanization has made work a little easier for makers of the dessert, especially with the advent of electricity and now daukat ki chaat appears on the menu of many high-end restaurants in India and abroad. All thanks to technology!!

According to many chefs of high-end restaurants, they use nitrogen capsules to cool the milk before whisking up the foam. Nuts and candied rose petals are added for crunch, and the dessert is presented in a terracotta pot exuding cold smoke for added drama.