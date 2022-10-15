Transformation of Corporate Work Culture with Euphonic Yoga

We have succumbed to a fast and stressful lifestyle, losing touch with our spirit, in a world that is continually pushing its limits in scientific and technical progress. We are all made up of vitalizing life energies that propel us, but with time, given our hectic schedule, we tend to drain that energy and must recharge it.

Our ancient texts describe music and yoga as two important techniques to restore these vital energies such that our bodies and minds are rejuvenated, and we can live a healthy and inspiring life.

Euphonic Yoga does the same, it combines the art of music and dance with the craft of yoga to create a lifestyle that has a considerable influence on both your mind and body.

This fusion of yoga, music, and dancing will help one spiritually and physically by stimulating energy fields in your body known as Chakras.

This is more relevant for corporate culture because it integrates the nuances of learning and development techniques as well as introducing the realm of soft skill training.

Practicing Euphonic Yoga ensures a reduction in healthcare costs associated with stress and other ailments, less absenteeism, increased productivity, highly engaged employees, and, without a doubt, a lower dropout rate while creating a harmonious work atmosphere.

Subhi Choudhary,a practitioner, stated, “we need to remember that yoga is part of India’s essence, and here they are teaching you yoga in its purest form in a truly artistic way.” Euphonic Yoga has adapted its modules for various corporate requests, ensuring that they deliver what was requested.

Individually, euphonic yoga improves body awareness, relieves stress, improves concentration, improves decision-making skills, improves ability to deal with workload, less posture-induced ailments, improved heart health, better performance delivery, and overall has a better understanding of their inner self.

Few workshops that falls under the umbrella of yoga and performing arts are communications skills, time management, prioritization, voice modulation, negotiation skills, and personality development.

“Euphonic Yoga is one of the most cost-effective investments for an employer,” says Shruti ChaturLal, the curator and conceptualizer of Euphonic Yoga.

She adds, “Most people think highly of organizations that prioritize employee health and have wellness initiatives to uphold that.”

Indeed, research shows that people of all skill levels prefer to work for organizations that have a positive and pleasant work atmosphere.

Hiring the right talent is essential for any firm; but even more important is maintaining those skills, which appears to be likely with corporate wellness initiatives in place.

Moreover, what is better than combining mental and physical well-being with roots in Indian performing arts and learning and development methodologies on a single platform?”