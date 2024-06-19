Cooking with spices: What every kitchen enthusiast should know

Take a look at any Indian household kitchen, and you will find a spice box with 7 to 12 compartments. What do they hold? The secrets to gastronomic extravaganza, to delicious tasting food that will enrich your taste buds and make you go ‘wow’. From turmeric, saffron, cumin powder, chili powder, coriander powder, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon sticks, to roasted kasuri methi, these are the most common spices you will find in any spice box. However, there are a few spices that might seem unknown. Around the globe, hundreds of spices are significant to specific geographical locations or cultures, making them part of thousand-year-old traditions. Whether you are a kitchen enthusiast or just want to update your knowledge on spices, here are a few uncommon ones that will elevate any dish when added.

Za’atar

Originating from Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon, za’atar is a common spice blend containing thyme, oregano, sesame seeds, marjoram, and sumac. This spice blend has a rich flavor profile with an earthy and nutty texture and a bit of tanginess. You can add it to your hung curd or mayo dip, or even to your grilled meat and assorted veggies.

Black Cardamom

Want a smoky taste in your mutton or chicken dish? Try adding black cardamom, which is different from the usual green cardamom. Smoked over an open fire, this spice has a rich taste and feel, adding a lot more flavour to any dish, even the simplest ones.

Grains of Paradise

Harvested from the plant Aframomum melegueta, grains of paradise, also known as Guinea grains, add a punch to your dish. Initially, the purple flowers on the trees turn into pods, from which the grains of paradise are harvested. Whether you want to add them to your soup, salad, or marinades, this spice is warm with a hint of tanginess.

Fennel Pollen

If you want something subtle, fennel pollen can be a perfect substitute for fennel seeds. Originating from the Mediterranean, it is extremely popular in the States and has a citrus and anise flavor profile.

Juniper Berries

Extremely popular in Western countries, juniper berries have a rich flavour profile, being citrusy and slightly bitter. An ideal spice used in beverages, it can also be used in cooking.

In conclusion, these unique spices, when added to any dish, can heighten its flavour and help you cook a feast for your loved ones.