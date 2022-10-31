Chhath 2022: Last day of Puja marked with festive fervour across India

The 4-day festival of Chhath, which commenced this year on October 28, was celebrated with much fervour as thousands of devotees across India gathered today to mark the last day of its festivities.

On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, which is known as ‘Bhorka Aragh’, devotees go to the riverbank before sunrise to offer an ‘arghya’ to the rising sun. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, people thronged river ghats in various cities across the country.

Lucknow, UP

Chhath puja rituals were performed by devotees at Lucknow’s Gomti river ghat. Puja was completed after Argh was presented to the Sun God.

Varanasi, UP

On the occasion of Chhath puja, devotees assembled at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to offer ‘Suryoday Arag’ to the Sun God.

Patna, Bihar

On the final day of the four-day long Chhath puja celebration in Patna’s devotees gathered at Digha ghat. Along with the Sun God, Chhati Mata is also worshipped during the festival.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Devotees performed rituals of Chhath puja, at Dahi ghat in Kolkata. Argh was offered to the Sun God and puja was concluded.

Ranchi, Jharkhand

At Ranchi’s Hatania ghat devotees came together and marked the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival.

Bhubhaneshwar, Odissa

A large number of devotees offered ‘Suryoday Arag’ to Surya Dev on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival at the Kuakhai river ghat in Bhubhaneshwar.

The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the Hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy got restored in the Himalayan Nation.

This festival witnesses a high participation rate of women and also is regarded as a occasion for them to take a break from the household chores and be refreshed. (ANI)