Chaitra Navratri 2022: Day 3; which Goddess is worshiped and why

April 4th marks the third day of Chaitra Navratri 2022. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day. Maa Chandraghanta is known as the Goddess who fights Demons and hence she is described as holding Trishula(trident), Gada(mace), bow-arrow, khadak(sword), Kamala(lotus flower), Ghanta(bell) and kamandal(waterpot) in her hands. One of Maa Chandraghanta’s hands is in abhaya mudra(Fear dispelling).

Her name Chandraghanta is believed to have come to existence when Lord Shiva bestowed her with a half Chandra (moon) in her head which is also depicted in her form. She carries a bell in her hand which adds to her the name Ghanta.

If Maa Brahmacharini represents peace and purity, Maa Chandraghanta represents aggression and bravery. According to Shiv purana, Maa Chandraghanta signifies ‘Shakti’, and hence also signifies Shiva’s Ardhnarishwara form. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped by devotees as they believe that she will bless them with strength, wealth, energy and power.

The Shubh Muhurat for Maa Chandraghanta Puja is from 04:36 AM to 05:22 AM (Brahma Muhurta) and 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM (Abhijit).

The Mantra to be chanted for Maa Chandraghanta Puja is as follows:

Dhayan mantra for Chandraghanta Puja:

Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta |

Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta

The aarti to be sung for Maa Chandraghanta Puja is as follows:

Jai Maa Chandraghanta Sukh Dham

Purna Keejo Mero Kaam

Chandra Saman Tu Sheetal Daati

Chandra Tej Kiranon Mein Samati

Krodh Ko Shant Banane Wali

Meethe Bol Sikhane Wali

Mann Ki Maalik Mann Bhati Ho

Chandraghanta Tum Var Dati Ho

Sundar Bhav Ko Lane Wali

Har Sankat Se Bachane Wali

Har Budhwar Jo Tujhe Dhyaye

Shraddha Sahit Jo Vinay Sunaye

Moorti Chandra Aakar Banaye

Sanmukh Ghee Ki Jyot Jalaye

Sheesh Jhuka Kahe Mann Ki Baata

Purna Aas kero Jagdaata

Kanchipur Sthaan Tumhara

Karnatika Mein Maan Tumhara

Naam Tera Ratu Maharani

Bhakt Ki Raksha zaro Bhawani