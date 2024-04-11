Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!

After a long month of fasting, ending your Roza with a grand gesture is befitting. Elevate the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with gift-giving to dear ones with lots of love. Make Eid even more special as you choose from our list of this season’s latest offerings.

The Versace La Greca

Exemplifying the essence of elegance and sophistication, this petite jewellery watch is set to redefine fashion and timekeeping, capturing the essence of modern femininity. This exquisite timepiece boasts a dainty 28mm case, perfectly tailored for the contemporary woman who appreciates both style and precision, expressing a distinctive and refined charm. Featuring the same iconic Greca motif on its jewellery bracelet and its top ring, it creates a harmonious and stylish connection between form and function, embracing the spirit of luxury and craftsmanship. Becoming a true piece of jewellery, the Versace La Greca becomes the perfect accessory to adorn the wrist, making a statement of class, style, and timeless sophistication.

Advertisement

Walk in colours with Arizona EVA by Birkenstock

The timeless classic, Birkenstock Arizona, stands out. Modeled on the iconic cork sandal, it is constructed from ultra-light and highly flexible EVA, embodying durability and style. Tested for harmful substances, it offers impressive features such as waterproofing and ultra-lightweight design. Available in captivating new hues like Fondant Pink, Elemental Blue, Surf Green, and Roast across specific styles, there’s a choice to match every individual’s taste and personality. Rs. 4,990/- The Spring/Summer collection is available at Birkenstock stores across India and online at www.birkenstock.in

Jo Malone London Cologne Intense Range: Red Hibiscus

An exotic solar floral inspired by a chance encounter with a rare and vivid flower in a tropical forest. Notes of striking red hibiscus are complemented by a touch of jasmine sambac and the sensuality of vanilla. Discover the latest Cologne Intense. The collection includes Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense 50ml, Rs. 11,200; Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense 100ml, Rs. 15,900/- The collection will be available exclusively in Jo Malone London stores across India.

50 Shades of Women Fragrance Collection by Plum BodyLovin

In a world as diverse and vibrant as the women who inhabit it, Plum BodyLovin’s new collection, “50 Shades of Women,” featuring a luxury Eau De Parfum (Perfume) and a Body Mist celebrates the multifaceted nature of femininity like never before. Price: Luxe Perfume – Rs. 899 | Body Mist – Rs. 575/- Availability: https://plumgoodness.com

Fitflop’s Spring Summer 2024 Range Blends The Best Of Fashion & Functionality

UK-based brand FitFlop unveils its Spring Summer 2024 range, featuring an array of striking colourways and fashion-forward styles that incorporate the best of footwear technologies. Right from water-resistant slides, and buckle & toe-post sandals; to flip flops and sandals incorporating embellishments, beads and metallic detailing, the latest drop spotlights the brand’s key silhouettes and bestsellers like the Trakk II Buckle for men as well as the Halo Bead & Lulu Leather for women. The colour palette is a vibrant mix of solid shades, summery pastels, neon tones and ombre hues making for the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. With prices starting at Rs. 3999/- from FitFlop is available across 8 exclusive brand outlets as well as 200+ multi-brand outlets of Metro Brands, online marketplaces, and at www.fitflop.in

Cruise through the urban nightscapes with Casio’s Edifice Nighttime Drive Series

Casio, the renowned innovator in timepiece technology, proudly announces the latest evolution of its acclaimed Edifice series. Rooted in the dynamic realm of motorsports, the EDIFICE line epitomizes the brand’s core ethos: “Speed and Intelligence”. Each timepiece encapsulates the relentless pursuit of excellence, mirroring the adrenaline-charged essence of high-speed racing. From sleek designs to cutting-edge functionalities, the Edifice series embodies the perfect harmony between speed and intellect, symbolising Casio’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining horological standards.

The ECB-2000NP-1A timepiece boasts a distinctive design that mirrors the captivating hues of the night sky and urban lights. The bezel features a unique two-colour gradation process, transitioning from a deep blue ion plating to a mesmerizing yellow-gold, reminiscent of the city lights at dusk. Priced at Rs. 23,995/-, the ECB-2000NP-1A features Tough Solar technology, world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, and multiple alarms, ensuring reliable performance.

Another stellar addition to the Nighttime Drive Series, the ECB-40NP-1A is crafted with blue ion plating and titanium carbide coating. The timepiece is modelled on the configuration of a formula car suspension and boasts a lightweight carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, ensuring optimal comfort and durability for everyday wear. The bezel features a mesmerizing two-color gradation, reminiscent of the night sky above and the glow of city lights below. Priced at Rs. 16,995/-, the ECB- 40NP makes for a stylish accessory off-track.

The Edifice Nighttime Drive series is up for grabs across Casio India stores and Offline and Online Retail Partners across the country. Customers can also grab these exclusive timepieces online at casio.com

Swarovski Unveils Venus Campaign For Spring/summer 2024

To launch her Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert has imagined a new brand campaign inspired by the iconography of Venus. The campaign, which stars top models Irina Shayk, Fei Fei Sun, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, and Abby Champion, reimagines Venus as a collection of bejewelled modern muses, each representing facets of contemporary womanhood, from strength and empowerment to creativity, grace, and elegance. Adorned with treasures from a Spring/Summer 2024 collection inspired by the underwater universe, each muse becomes a bold and joyfully extravagant archetype.

Forevermark Setting Three Diamonds Earrings

Symbolizing the journey of womanhood, these earrings represent the milestones and dreams that define a woman’s life. They celebrate the triumphs and aspirations of every woman who wears them.

Bring home the brilliance with this classic collection available at 36, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050 & Unit 35, Ground Floor, Oberoi Mall, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063 or shop online at forevermark.com

IKEA’s new festive collection, GOKVÄLLÅ

Festive occasions are a time when families come together and bond over cherished memories, good food, and a lot of laughter. During these moments, whether you are hosting an intimate get-together or a grand soiree, adding special touches with the right décor adds to the festive cheer. To add a hint of sparkle to your home, IKEA brings you the GOKVÄLLÅ collection, which includes hanging decorations, serveware, textiles, vases, and lanterns inspired by tile patterns from the Middle East.

LoveChild’s Newest Skincare Marvel

Say goodbye to tired-looking eyes and hello to a refreshed, rejuvenated appearance with LoveChild by Masaba’s ‘Roll with It’ Under Eye Cream. They’re practically screaming for some TLC! Enter LoveChild by Masaba’s latest innovation: the ‘Roll with It’, Rs. 700 Under Eye Cream is your ultimate depuffing companion!

All its products are available online on LoveChild by Masaba.in, houseofmasaba.com and House of Masaba stores across the country. They are also available on marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart, Tata Cliq Palette, and Tira.

Kate Spade New York’s dazzling Spring/Summer 2024 collection

As Eid festivities approach, Kate Spade’s new Spring/Summer 2024 collection offers a touch of glamorous elegance perfect for the occasion. The latest collection features jewellery that shimmers with a festive spirit along with handbags with playful prints and vibrant hues that add a touch of whimsy to any Eid ensemble, ensuring a stylish and joyful celebration.

Noise launches Noise ColorFit Ore Smartwatch with a 2.1” dynamic AMOLED display

Noise, India’s leading smartwatch, and connected lifestyle brand, is expanding its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Noise ColorFit Ore, demonstrating a dedication to innovation and setting industry benchmarks. The smartwatch brings forth a category-leading AMOLED smartwatch designed to enrich the lives of its users, making them experience the idea of “Live Large”.

Noise ColorFit Ore stands out with its remarkable 2.1” dynamic AMOLED display, setting a new standard in visual excellence. It showcases ultra-thin bezels that add to the sleek design and uninterrupted viewing experience.

Launching in a range of vibrant colour options such as Elite Black, Elite Silver, Classic Brown, Space Blue, and Jet Black, the smart wearable is available for purchase on Amazon and gonoise.com at a launch price of Rs. 2,999.

Rattan Flower Vase Set Of 3 by Plate & Peonie

Brighter, Earthy, and Natural, Plate & Peonie’s rattan vases are a harmonious balance between casual and elegant. Every piece is hand woven with its different shapes and textures to add beautiful fresh flowers or dried pampas. Priced at Rs. 3,000/- To shop click Here.

Bandhej Embroidered Suit Set by Kahva

This suit showcases the rich cultural heritage of India. The vibrant red colour symbolizes love and prosperity, making it an ideal choice for celebrations and special occasions. Bandhej, adds a touch of ethnic charm to the ensemble, with its intricate patterns meticulously created by skilled artisans. Price: Rs. 7,500/- After Discount: Rs. 3,750/- Link to shop: Kahva

Lock Your Look In Place: Barcode Professional’s New Hair Sprays Set The Trend

Introducing Barcode Professional’s Ultra Strong Hair Spray – your ultimate styling ally for any hair challenge. Infused with a powerful pro-vitamin B5 & Keratin complex, this hair spray offers maximum control and an extreme look for all-day perfection. Its aqua-resistant formula resists water, sweat, and sun damage, ensuring your hair stays flawless in any situation. With a flexible yet silky finish, Barcode Professional’s Ultra Strong Hair Spray gives you the confidence to rock any hairstyle with ease. Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair and hello to long-lasting style and protection. Price: Rs.1,149/- To purchase click Here

Conceal the deal with Colorbar’s 24Hrs Wear Concealer Pots: Just Correct, Conceal and Go!

These concealing and correcting pots deliver a satin-smooth matte finish with a feather-light touch, seamlessly blending into your skin without any pore-clogging worries. Whether you’re heating the dance floor or just chilling out, they ensure that your flawless beauty stays put.

Infused with the magic of Squalane and Jojoba Oil, these pots serve as skincare superheroes too. Squalane locks in moisture for a dewy glow, while Jojoba Oil replenishes and protects your skin from UV damage, preserving its natural luminosity. And the cherry on top? Colorbar’s Clean Beauty Promise! Cruelty-free, 100% vegan, dermatologically tested, and free from parabens, because beauty should always be authentic. So, make sure to grab your magic pots, available at Colorbar outlets nationwide and online at www.colorbarcosmetics.com.

Sol de Janeiro Drops Delícia DrenchTM Range Exclusively on Nykaa

Nykaa announces the exclusive launch of Sol de Janeiro’s Delícia DrenchTM Range. As a part of its ongoing commitment to offering the latest and most innovative beauty products to its customers, Nykaa is proud to bring this beloved Brazilian brand’s latest indulgent body care line to Indian shores.

Sol de Janeiro is renowned worldwide for its luxurious formulations and intoxicating scents inspired by the vibrant energy of Brazil and promises to transport users to the sun-soaked beaches of Rio de Janeiro with every use. Whether you’re looking to hydrate your skin or uplift your spirits, Delícia DrenchTM is designed to make you feel radiant from the inside out. Sol de Janeiro is exclusively available in India on the Nykaa website and app and in 50+ retail stores across India.

RAS’ Lumiere Satin Matte Lipsticks – 7 luxurious shades for you to choose your shade of confidence!

RAS Luxury Skincare’s Lumiere Satin Matte Lipsticks are crafted with precision to deliver unparalleled colour payoff and a velvety smooth finish. Infused with nourishing botanical oils, these lipsticks provide a creamy matte texture that glides effortlessly, all while nourishing and hydrating the lips. Formulated to suit all Indian skin tones, RAS’ lipsticks offer long-lasting wear for up to 8 hours, ensuring a fresh and radiant pout throughout the day. Buy here!

Colby: The Classic Shoulder Bag for Spring’24 by Michael Kors

When shopping for a new bag this season, don’t miss out on the new Colby bag from Michael Kors’ Spring Summer 2024 collection. The bag combines modern chic with pragmatic details. Crafted in an assortment of colours—vibrant neons, easy neutrals, signature classics and more—it is the perfect bag to collect this season as well as last a lifetime. If there’s one classic accessory that will surely never go out of style, it’s the Colby bag taking you straight into the spring season.

Outhouse Jewellery and John Jacobs come together to unveil a Futuristic Eyewear Collaboration

Unveiling a collaboration steeped in utopian futurism, Outhouse Jewellery x John Jacobs envisions a strong sense of self-expression and boldness reflecting a new era of sunglasses. The partnership between the two brands epitomises their dedication to experimental craftsmanship, where eyewear transcends mere functionality. Founded with the concept of space exploration, the brands bring together signature elements of both – Outhouse Jewellery’s iconographic and bold designs, and eyewear expertise by John Jacobs. A price range starting from Rs. 6000/- Available at the outhouse, johnjacobseyewear.com, lenskart.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, ajio and, all John Jacobs and Lenskart Outlets.

Roma Narsinghani launches Lola & Koki, a collection that pays homage to her Sindhi Culture

Roma Narsinghani unveils her latest masterpiece: Lola & Koki. This collection represents a profound fusion of cultural exploration and sustainability, reflecting Roma’s journey to reconnect with her Sindhi roots while championing eco-consciousness in the fashion industry.

Rooted in Roma’s upbringing, Lola & Koki delves into her Sindhi culture, drawing inspiration from historical literature, folk music, dance, and traditional crafts. It’s a homage to resilience, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Sindhi heritage and the global Sindhi diaspora’s narrative of diversity. To know more about Roma Narsinghani, please visit: Website

Red Grapefruit Ade 4 shade by Etude

This shade offers a vibrant colour reminiscent of a refreshing red grapefruit. Priced at Rs. 450/- Available on myntra.com

Bikano eyes the south market, and launches the “Madras” and “Tasty Saga” Flavor Mixtures

Bikano, India’s leading packaged snacks brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest offerings – the “Madras” and “Tasty Saga” Flavor Mixtures. This expansion into the southern Indian taste palette marks a significant milestone for Bikano as it aims to cater to diverse regional preferences and tap into new markets.

Chic Summer Essentials by Forever New

Forever New’s Summer Essentials offers a perfect blend of style and comfort for the warmer months. From breezy dresses to versatile accessories, this collection has everything you need to stay cool and fashionable all summer long. With lightweight fabrics, vibrant prints, and on-trend designs, Forever New ensures you’re ready for any summer adventure, whether it’s a beach getaway or a casual day out with friends.

Perona’s Future Classics Revealed

Embracing the ethos of “statement simplicity,” Perona’s design philosophy for SS24 focuses on effortless styling for maximum impact. Key elements include interchangeability, adaptability, perennial designs for longevity, and effortless maintenance, catering to the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Attention to detail remains paramount, with artisanal touches such as geometric embroidery, playful prints, and unexpected textures enhancing the classic silhouettes. Available at Stores and perona.com

Step up Your Style this Eid with Bata’s 10/10 Collection!

Celebrate Eid with Bata’s all-new spring-summer 10/10 Collection. Pick the perfect gift from an exciting range of dazzling heels from Bata Red Label & Hush Puppies, chic women’s casual sandals from Bata Comfit, and the coolest sneakers by North Star – all inspired by global fashion trends. Combining premium design with comfort, these are sure to elevate your loved one’s style quotient to a ten on ten. Shop from your nearest Bata store or on Bata.com.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid

Whether you want to go for subtle lips or nail the bold colours, L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is your perfect pick for your Eid glam. Available in 9 captivating shades, this lipstick guarantees intense colour payoff and a comfortable matte finish that doesn’t interrupt your festivities. Whether you prefer a traditional red or a soft nude, be assured that your lip colour will remain vibrant all day long. Embrace the magic of a flawless matte lip – that is sure to compliment all your Eid looks, available at a price of just Rs. 999.

Experience Radiant Beauty this Eid with Urban Color London’s Matte & Glow Duo Blusher by Modicare Limited

Add a playful pop of colour that lasts all day, and elevate your beauty game at just Rs. 1150/-

Experience the magic of Advanced Optical Technology that flawlessly blurs imperfections, giving your skin a radiant, airbrushed glow that looks completely natural. The lightweight formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, so you can confidently flaunt your beauty. Formulated in Italy, this extraordinary blusher is available in two stunning variants – ‘Mysterious’ and ‘Secret’. Both shades are carefully curated to complement all skin tones, offering a seamless and effortless application that glides smoothly for effortless blending.

Fastrack’s First-Ever Ceramic Watches Make Perfect Gift for Eid

This Eid, break free from the ordinary and gift your loved ones something truly special – the gift of style that endures. Imagine a watch crafted with sleek, luxurious ceramic – a statement piece that exudes effortless sophistication. That’s the essence of the Fastrack Cerame. But its beauty goes beyond the surface. Each timepiece boasts a robust stainless steel build and a multifunction movement, ensuring both impeccable style and lasting performance. Let the Fastrack Cerame be his signature statement, as timeless and enduring as the dunes that inspired its design.

VegNonVeg/ Essentials: Where Comfort Meets Timeless Style