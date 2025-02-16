BK Sister Shivani reveals the secret to true success & inner peace

Spiritual and motivational speaker BK Sister Shivani, a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar and an ambassador for the World Psychiatric Association, conducted a session titled ‘Balancing Life, Success, and Soul Empowerment’.

The event, held on 15 February in Kolkata, was hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with its Ladies Study Group (LSG). The session emphasized achieving harmony between professional success and inner well-being.

Dignitaries in attendance included Parthiv Vikram Neotia, Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce; Minnie Juneja, President of the Ladies Study Group (LSG); and Rajeev Singh, Director General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Reflecting on the session’s theme, BK Sister Shivani stated, “We are all in a common pursuit of happiness, peace, and love. While we seek these externally, true happiness is an internal state, shaped by how we respond to life’s events. Success is not just about external achievements; it is about cultivating happiness, love, and peace within ourselves and our surroundings. Society often prioritizes accomplishments over genuine fulfillment, but true success lies in striking the right balance.”

She emphasized the profound impact of content consumption on mental well-being, likening it to an “emotional diet.”

“What we watch, read, and listen to directly influences our thoughts, emotions, and actions, ultimately shaping our destiny. Both content creators and consumers bear the responsibility of shaping the media landscape. We must critically assess our consumption habits and reject content that promotes negativity—be it violence, fear, or excessive consumerism. Instead, we should consciously choose content that fosters positivity and well-being.”

Addressing work-related stress, BK Sister Shivani highlighted the importance of realigning priorities. “Stress arises from an imbalance in our focus. We must disconnect from work after office hours and prioritize our personal well-being and family. Instead of the conventional ‘work, family, self’ approach, I encourage you to adopt ‘self, family, work.’ This shift lays the foundation for a fulfilling life and a successful career.”

She also stressed the significance of deep sleep, explaining that excessive screen time and negative content consumption before bedtime disrupt restful sleep. “To ensure rejuvenating sleep, disconnect from devices and consume positive content before bed. Meditation is another powerful tool for cultivating inner peace and enhancing intuitive decision-making. I urge you to learn and incorporate meditation techniques into your daily routine.”

On strengthening family bonds, she said, “Emotional resilience is crucial. We should strive to become ‘powerhouses’ of emotional strength, offering stability and support to our loved ones during difficult times. A single person’s negativity can impact the entire family dynamic, so practicing gratitude and acceptance can create profound positive changes.”

She concluded with a call to action: “I urge each of you to prioritize well-being and commit to a year of personal transformation. This begins with mindful choices—what content you consume, how you prioritize yourself, your family, and your work. I challenge you to become leaders of change, advocating for a more balanced and fulfilling way of life.”