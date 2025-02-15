Punarnava: The ayurvedic miracle for liver & kidney healing!

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru, has promoted what he says is a powerful Ayurvedic cure for organ swelling and inflammation, especially of the liver and kidneys. His remedy? Punarnava (Boerhavia diffusa), a much-revered herb in Ayurveda and used traditionally to rejuvenate the body.

Punarnava, or “that which renews,” is a medicinal herb for herbal remedies. It is found in India and is a member of the four o’clock family, also referred to as red spiderling, spreading hogweed, or tarvine. Punarnava is recognized for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and is even eaten as a green vegetable in most areas.

Advertisement

Studies point out that Punarnava has two rotenoids, Boerhavia G and Boerhavia H, and a quinolone alkaloid called lunamarine. They have exhibited potential anticancer, anti-estrogenic, immunomodulatory, and anti-amoebic activities. It also has BDP-30, a protein thought to possess medicinal activity.

Advertisement

As per Ramdev, Punarnava can prevent liver and kidney failure by curbing inflammation in the body. He asserts to have suggested this plant to millions of individuals, enabling them to control chronic diseases like arthritis and thyroid problems.

How to use Punarnava?

Ramdev recommends various ways to incorporate Punarnava into your diet:

– Herbal kadha (decoction): Grind the leaves, stems, and roots, boil them in water, and consume the strained liquid.

– Leafy green dish: Utilize the leaves to make a healthy saag and eat it with your meals.

With more and more emphasis placed on natural medicine, herbs like this provide an alternative to drugs for treating inflammation and organ support. Always wise, though, to check with your healthcare professional before adding any new herbal medication to your arsenal.

Would you use Punarnava due to its therapeutic properties? We would love to hear your thoughts!