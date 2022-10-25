Bhai Dooj 2022: Unique gifting ideas

Choosing the right gift is always a task and a more daunting one for festive times. Sweets hardly are the choice these days due to their shorter shelf life and people want to move beyond dry fruits. Most people want to choose something which is worth the money and is utilized well and not just gifted for the heck of it.

Following are certain gift options that can be customized according to the flow of your creative juices while also matching your budget.

Glass containers

These are the most functional gift option for Bhai Dooj 2022. These kitchen pantry jars can be used in every household and can be filled with sweets, fun goodies, or some special messages. If you want to go an eco-friendly way then the glass jars are worth checking out.

Plants