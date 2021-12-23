Best Christmas gifts for your loved ones

As Christmas is around and you are still confused about what might be an ideal gift for your loved ones, here is a list with some interesting ideas to make its time to make your friends and family happy by gifting something interesting,

From healthy eating options to the best apparel, you can find some awesome gifting options that you can give across various budgets.

With Covid -19 still around and much focus throughout the year was to eat healthily, this time have a Healthy Christmas with Myprotein! Christmas celebrations are incomplete without desserts. However, picking the right sweet treats for your family and friends can be a daunting task.

For this reason, Myprotein has introduced its tasty and healthy, Double Dough Brownie this Christmas. Combined with two treats, cookies and brownies, into a single deliciously indulgent, high-protein snack.

The Double Dough Brownie features irresistible layers of taste and texture, including a Chocolate Chip cookie dough base, a brownie style protein dough, that’s topped with low sugar caramel, and enrobed in a chocolate flavored coating — they’re pure protein perfection and a perfect gifting option that are sure to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

Price- INR 2699/- per box

Have a Booze-mas Christmas with Cocoa Cellar! A delivery kitchen in South Mumbai has introduced its best alcoholic and non-alcoholic Christmas offerings. From Rum Meltaways to Eggnogg Cheesecake and other indulgent Christmas classics, they have it all. These desserts are a perfect gifting option and are sure to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

Price– INR 125-1500/-

Bring joy and cheer this Christmas with the perfect gift for him from Harbour 9, a premium men’s weekend-wear brand, that cues relaxation and ease. Created to find the perfect balance between dressed up and dressed down.

The collection is designed and curated to reflect the lifestyle of a man of character and sophistication. The ideal Harbour 9 man, the brand says, is an effortlessly confident man who is constantly on the go yet values his time off and the opportunity to pursue his passions. Their collection comprises t-shirts and polo t-shirts, athletic t-shirts, casual shirts, track pants, knit shorts, hoodies/sweatshirts, pyjamas (joggers).

Price– INR 899 onwards

Sims designer studio is a fashion label that is the brainchild of Surat-based ace designer Ms. Seema Kalvadia. The studio aims at providing a premium range of designer wear keeping in mind all the fashion trends.

Sims studio has launched its new premium collection named Breezy. This collection offers light comfortable outfits which are best suited for outings. The focus of the collection is on the floral outfits offering an easy-breezy vibe.

The collection ranges from floral dresses to coordinate sets, Seema has designed colourful off-shoulder dresses in vibrant colours and asymmetrical dresses giving the whole resort look.

The coordinate set with a knotted blouse and asymmetrical skirt is the perfect outfit to rock the evening cruise look on the date night and for your holiday trips.

The best part of these dresses is that you can pair them with a pair of heels or a pair of sneakers giving you the best of both worlds.

This time Seema Kalvadia makes fashion comfortable as you cannot be dressy all the time in heavy outfits. These are breathable garments that stands out looking fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

Price– 6500 onwards

Dazzling your way through the festive season with some jewelry is always a good idea. A simple and elegant piece of jewelry can add glam to your outfit and there’s no better occasion than the merry season to pamper yourself or appreciate your loved ones by gifting them the handpicked jewelry.

From styling yourself as a daring diva or preferring to stick to a more sophisticated vibe, there’s something for everyone out there this season. As Paksha Jewelry by Tarinika rolls out their latest collection Nipuna, which comprises timeless pieces for modern women, includes pearl silver danglers, studs, and neckpieces suitable for all occasions.

The Nipuna collection is designed with a touch of lightness that can be carried through occasions, from day tonight. The pieces are made of exquisite freshwater pearls, gemstones and gold plated 925 silver.

The necklaces are crafted with unique pendants encrusted with CZ stones adding a vibrant charm to the whole piece. Pearl Silver Studs embedded with Nipuna’s signature pearls are here to make a bold statement that can stand by itself to make any outfit look phenomenal. The matte finish, yellow gold plating add to this earring’s striking brilliance. The golden elements are characterized by sand texture emulating the cool and breezy attitude of the ocean.

Price: INR 1500 – 20,000