Benefits of waking up early in the morning

Benefits of waking up early: Waking up before sunrise is one of the most recommended practices since ancient times and almost all religions, cultures and faiths abide by the ritual. It is believed that the environment, half an hour before sunrise holds powerful mysteries especially the time between 4 AM to 5:30 AM. Hence this period is also called as Brahma Murat in ancient Indian texts. The energy present early in the morning is vital for the overall health of the body. In Ayurveda, it is mentioned that this energy can seep through our body very smoothly if we wake up early in the morning.

Benefits of waking up early

Physical benefits

Helps us sustain a healthier diet: People who wake up early tend to eat proper breakfast while late risers are often seen rushing out the door and have to grab something convenient that is mostly unhealthy or they skip the meal altogether. Skipping breakfast leads to poor eating habits, later in the day.

More energy

As early risers generally have better sleep patterns than those who stay up late at night. A bunch of things happen when our body relaxes in sleep and all of it is beneficial to our long-term physical health as well as mental health. Once we drop into deeper cycles of sleep or our blood pressure drops, breathing becomes slower, muscles get relaxed, body temperature drops and the blood supply to our muscle increases. This result in tissue and bone repair as well as cellular corrections.

Helps our skin look healthy

After a night of restful sleep, our skin is at its best in the morning and if someone is an early riser they can take advantage of the morning hours to give the skin some extra tender loving care and promotes healthy skin.

Gives you more time to exercise

Waking up early in the morning and doing exercise is a big task for anyone but if we wake up on time and do exercise in the morning we get better results than if we do it in any time of the day. The morning exercise makes you feel charged and fit throughout the day.

Mental benefits of waking up early

Starting the day early improves the concentration. In addition to being able to focus on goals and task list without being interrupted by anyone is an easier task in the morning. Early risers tend to be more productive because they have more time to focus on important tasks while the rest of the world is asleep. Also, as there are fewer interruption at that time, the brain tends to be more alert in the morning.

Keeping the body on a sleep routine will make it easier to go to sleep and wake up naturally at the same time each night. This is important for the body’s internal clock known as the circadian rhythm and being on a predictable routine will help you sleep better each night and you wake up feeling more refreshed.