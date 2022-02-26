Want a beauty bone like B-town divas? Here are a few easy-squeeze steps

Who doesn’t love those perfectly sculpted collarbones? Collarbones are the new trend in the Bollywood world and celebrities are not leaving any stones unturned to highlight it.

So, before we move further let’s understand what a beauty bone is?

WHAT IS A COLLARBONE?

The beauty bone is mostly just another name for your collarbone or clavicle, in women, especially. It is the bone located above the ribs in the chest. Like the ribs, the clavicle is attached to the sternum, sometimes also known as the breast bone, on its medial end. The other side of the collarbone is connected to the scapula for structural support to the shoulder. The beauty bone is known to attract attention when it is visible.

WHY IS IT CALLED BEAUTY BONE?

The main reason behind the clavicle being called the beauty bone of our body is because of its predominant location in the body, above the upper chest. The location and structure give us the idea of body alignment a person enhancing a person’s features.

A woman with a defined beauty bone automatically looks much more alluring in a demure way. What’s fortunate is that we females have an attractive physical feature that can be shown in a classy way without revealing too much.

Well-developed collarbones add grace and charm to your slender figure and look. So, here are some tips, all you need is to do these exercises to get these butterfly wings sculpted to perfection.

Shoulder rolls

This exercise has to be your one-stop guide to losing neck fat, getting a prominent clavicle, and strengthening your shoulders. Being one of the easiest exercises of all, shoulder rolls can turn out to be very effective to enhance the shape of your collarbone.

All you are required to do is roll your shoulders in a forwarding direction in a circular motion in a resting body posture. Repeat the same in backward motion too. Doing this exercise 15-20 times a day can help you slim down this body feature of yours.

Shoulder Shrugs

This exercise proves to be really effective in helping you sculpt your traps and collarbone in no time. Shoulder shrugs can be done anywhere and only take a few minutes. With your arms at your side, you just pull your shoulders as high up toward your ears. Bring them back slowly as you relax in the resting position.

Aim for at least 3 sets of 10 repetitions to start and increase the number as you build up your shoulder strength. Over time, working out this exercise will help you achieve your desired collarbone goals.

Push-Ups

This intense workout can help you get a more protruded collarbone and is beneficial for building upper body strength. Push-ups are fast and effective exercises to get rid of your excess body fat in the said area. Doing a standard push-up 15-20 times a day can turn out to be an effective solution for achieving that prominent wishbone with the added benefit of toning your stomach area.

Swimming

Swimming is another exercises to achieve perfectly sculpted collarbone. It targets your arms and shoulder which helps you tone your shoulder muscles and lose the fat around your collarbone.

By doing these exercises you will achieve a perfectly highlighted collarbone without the need to actually highlight it with a make-up highlighter. And of course, an appropriate intake of diet going along should be a must. With these exercises and a healthy diet, you are definitely a step closer to flaunting your desired visible collarbone in off-shoulder dresses.