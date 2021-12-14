Tips to get natural glow on your wedding day

A wedding is the most important day in everyone’s life. It is the most special moment which everyone wants to be grand and memorable. So to make it most special and beautiful the preparation for the grand day should be perfect.

It is often seen that the month before the wedding is often stressful and you are unable to take care of yourself. You just get busy in deciding the wedding hall, the designer dress, especially the brides are seen more stressed.

From planning the perfect match to looking good in every picture they go through a lot of anxiety. And as we all know that the bride is always supposed to look beautiful, glowing, and radiant at all times, so it gets quite tough for them to manage their skin under so much pressure. Well, not many know this, other than beauty products, it is the food you eat that can help you achieve glowing skin.

Food mainly has two important purposes: to nourish and provide us with energy and to bring us pleasure. It is mostly advised that before beginning the pre-wedding prep, you must give up all the fizzy drinks and fried stuff, sugary food that you eat mostly includes fats and excess sugar in it which might be degrading your glowing skin.

According to a Chinese proverb what eat is what you become, so here we have a complete diet chart for the brides which will help them in looking more radiant, glowing, and beautiful on the day of their wedding. Add these healthy foods to your diet and get naturally glowing skin.

The first thing that should be included in your diet is raw veggies and fruits. Vegetables and fruits like beetroot, carrot, orange, papaya, and cucumber provide nourishment and a rosy glow to your skin.

Secondly, you should cut on tea and coffee and increase the intake of green tea as it will boost your metabolism and help in weight loss. Also, it contains powerful antioxidants that help fight premature aging. You should also add nuts to your plate as they are the powerhouse of fibers, and rich in vitamins and minerals, like vitamin A, C, E, zinc, and copper.

Drinking more water can also be very much helpful as it flushes out the toxins from the body, leaving the skin clear, acne-free. Your plate should also include more of protein and iron-rich food like yogurt, avocado, eggs, spinach, and flaxseed oil. Despite these foods, you should also start working out as it will increase the flow of blood and make the skin look wrinkle-free.

So, dear ladies if you will stick to these pre-bridal diets and follow a routine life then you will surely catch all the eyes on your special day. On your marriage day just don’t stick to dress, ornaments and accessories but also focus on your skin.