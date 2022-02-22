Struggling with Acne? Try These Home Remedies

In one word, “acne” is a pain! And the worst part is, they make a grand entry on our face when we least want them to.

Acne is a skin condition that can happen to anyone at any age. Acne can affect people, irrespective of the season. Medically speaking, acne is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes pimples and spots on the skin.

Common areas of the skin affected by acne include shoulders, face, neck, back, chest, and upper arms. Apart from pimples, acne is also characterized by blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, and pimples.

Acne commonly occurs during puberty on the activation of sebaceous glands. However, it can occur at any age. While it is not dangerous, acne can scar the skin which can be a tad bit difficult to remove. The sebaceous glands produce oil and are stimulated by male hormones which are produced by adrenal glands in both males and females.

Some kitchen ingredients are loaded with powerful properties which can help you fight skin problems, especially acne. It is the most natural way to fight acne. So If you are also struggling with acne, then what are you waiting for? Rush to your kitchen and add these ingredients to your skincare routine to keep acne at bay.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most powerful ingredients used to fight multiple skin problems. It is loaded with antibacterial properties which prevent the development of acne. It is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help you get rid of redness and inflammation. You can mix turmeric and milk to make a paste to apply it to the affected area.

2. Honey

Honey is another powerful natural ingredient that can help you fight acne. Honey stops the growth of bacteria and cleanses your skin. It removes the unnecessary dirt and bacteria that enter into the skin pores. To use honey, you can mix it with turmeric or cinnamon and apply it to your skin.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is the magical solution for so many health issues. It is generally used for weight loss. Apple cider vinegar can be used to fight skin problems as well. It can help you fight various bacterias and viruses which can stop the development of acne. You can mix water and one-third part of apple cider vinegar and apply it to your skin. Leave it for some time and later wash your face.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon is the most common ingredient which you can easily find in almost every kitchen. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C which is extremely good for your skin. It can help in treating acne and removing dead skin cells. You can mix lemon juice with honey or rose water and apply it to your skin.

5. Baking soda

The beauty benefits of baking soda have recently gained popularity. Baking soda can also help in controlling acne breakouts and inflammation as it has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. There are various ways to use baking soda for the skin. You can mix it with lemon or yogurt or even simply water and apply the paste to the affected area.