Nighttime routine to keep hair healthy and long

Our hair goes through a lot during the day. Without any hair care routine your hair can become damaged, tangled and dry, especially if you have hair colour or any other chemical hair treatments. There are numerous overnight hair treatments and hair masks you can prepare in the comfort of your home which magically repair your hair and maintain its health.

Throughout the day, hair gets subjected to pollution, rain, sun and sweat causing some amount of damage. We shy away from using oil and forget to use a heat protector before styling on many occasions. There are many ways to tame and nourish your locks — it’s worth the investment, time, products and energy, says Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, Director, Tressmart.

“The first step is to identify your hair type and hair concerns. You may buy the best products and be diligent with your day and night time hair care routines, but using the wrong products will most likely damage your hair further instead of doing it any good. If you remove your make up at night and use products to rejuvenate your skin through the night to wake up to happier, healthier skin in the morning, why aren’t you doing the same for your hair?” is what she asks.

According to Naina Ruhail, Co-founder, Vanity Wagon, dedicating some time to her tresses before hitting the bed is her secret mantra for good hair. “Oiling helps keep the hair follicles nourished, soft and shiny at the same time. The best thing to do for your hair is to massage your scalp with some organic hair oil and leave it overnight. This will give the oil enough time to get absorbed by the roots and repair the hair shaft. Next morning wash your hair with a mild paraben and sulphate free shampoo.”

Santosh Kumar, DGM, Kiehl’s India suggests ways to help keep your hair healthy and damage free overnight:

MASK IT

This overnight hair mask works best for dry and damaged hair. Mixing two teaspoons of olive oil, some aloe vera gel and two egg yolks in a bowl, massaging your scalp with this mixture for 10-15 mins, leaving it on overnight by tying it into a loose bun and wearing a shower cap and washing it with a good shampoo in the morning can help nourish your hair and scalp.

SERUM IT RIGHT

To get your hands on the serum that is just right for you could be challenging but once you do, it’s also life changing. And when you do get the correct one, you want to use it efficiently to obtain the best results in terms of solving your biggest hair problems such as frizz, dryness, etc. For gorgeous hair with megawatt shine, it’s important to distribute a serum to the part of the hair that needs it the most, the ends. That way, it benefits your hair the most and you could also avoid annoying product build-up near your roots. Serum it right before bed and voila! Just like that, wake up to the softest and shiny tresses ever.

BEST OF BRAIDS

The key is to braid it correctly. Many choose twists as they help them achieve a more natural and carefree look. To have amazing beach waves the next day, braid your hair before bed and that will do the trick. Also make sure the braids are not too tight. Stressing your hair is never a good idea. Braiding will also help keep your hair in place so as to avoid too much friction which eventually causes breakage and hair fall.

FABRICS MATTER

Did you know silk pillowcases keep your hair hydrated? It also helps with brittle hair. People traditionally use cotton pillowcases as they are unaware of the fact that cotton is more permeable and hence absorbs all the moisture from your hair. But silk is known to do the exact opposite. It keeps the moisture right where it belongs. Hence, sleeping on a silk bed sheet and a silk pillowcase at night is highly recommended.

OLD SCHOOL MASSAGE

If you are looking for a full proof way to grow your hair in a healthy manner, a scalp massage before bed is the way to go. Scalp massages are known to increase hair thickness by stretching the cells of your hair follicles. This encourages the follicles to produce thicker hair in return. It also helps dilate blood vessels beneath the skin thereby encouraging hair growth.

VITAMINS ARE YOUR BEST FRIEND

A healthy diet helps in keeping the locks luscious, a mix of vitamins and healthy fats is helpful. Like any other body part, our hair also needs the correct amount of nutrients in order to stay healthy. While factors such as age, genetics and hormones also affect hair growth, optimal nutrient intake is key. Vitamin A, C, D, E and B — vitamins help our hair the most. Therefore ‘eating right’ all day, and eating food which contains vitamins is a good idea.