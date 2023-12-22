How to naturally treat acne scars

Just like the rest of us, stubborn acne tends to make an appearance on your skin at the most inconvenient times. While the acne pimples may clear away on their own with the right diet and skincare routine, the scars they leave behind can often deal a blow to one’s self-esteem. The skincare industry markets several products that guarantee easy acne scar removal; however, these products can often be expensive. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on these acne scar removal products that may or may not work, consider opting for natural remedies that are likely already in your household kitchen staples.

Aloe Vera Gel

The aloe vera plant not only adds glory to our houseplant collection but can also be the perfect solution for all your skincare woes. Whether it’s aiding with wound healing or treating wrinkles and fine lines, aloe vera gel is enriched with medicinal values. Rich in antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, aloe vera not only helps treat acne but can also reduce acne scars. The compound in aloe vera, aloesin, helps reduce dark scars and hyperpigmentation. Apply a bit of freshly cut aloe vera gel from a leaf until the skin absorbs it completely.

Lemon

A kitchen staple, this ingredient can do more than just help you lose weight and flush out bodily toxins. With its rich Vitamin C content, lemon can help heal and regenerate new cells, fading away acne scars. The presence of Alpha-hydroxy acid in lemon can act as a natural bleaching agent to help fade the spots. Mix a bit of lemon juice with crushed cucumber and apply it to your face. Enjoy fresh and rejuvenated skin every time and see your acne scars fading with time.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has been a part of the Indian skincare regime for centuries. A great anti-inflammatory product, sandalwood can help treat bacterial formation, fight acne, and remove acne scars. Make a paste of sandalwood with a few tablespoons of water or rose water and apply it as a face pack to your skin. Let it dry, and then wash it off gently.

Turmeric

Turmeric is well-known for brightening your skin, but did you know that this spice does more than give a healthy glow? It is a storehouse of powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties that help calm, soothe, and heal your skin and can treat even the most stubborn acne scars.

Acne scars can really undermine your confidence, which can, in turn, have repercussions on the impression you leave among people. Instead of opting for expensive acne scar removal treatments, try these natural remedies, which are inexpensive and easy to use.

