How to fix your makeup from caking & dulling your glow

Have you ever spent time putting together and applying a stunning new cosmetic look only to discover that your skin is rough and cakey a few hours later? It’s a feeling we’ve all had before, and it’s not pleasant. After all, you apply cosmetics to boost your confidence and enhance your inherent attractiveness, not to draw attention to flaws. Are you curious as to what you can do to avoid this?

Here, we are sharing a few tips to achieve a flawless look without caking and dulling your glow-

Prep your skin- Layering –

Makeup requires a smooth canvas in order to apply properly, thus if your face is covered in dead skin cells, it won’t be easy to apply! This is why exfoliation and daily moisturizing (before wearing makeup) are essential! Any unwanted annoying dead cells, as well as dry flaky skin, will be removed with a decent exfoliation. Post cleansing one should apply a good moisturizer, Face oil, or serum depending on your skin type. Follow with a layer of Primer on top. Just make sure to wait a few minutes after applying your moisturizer before doing your makeup.

Choose the right shade of foundation-

We frequently make the mistake of selecting the wrong foundation shade. A bad shade is more likely to cause cakiness. You must first determine your skin tone and undertone before selecting a shade. To get the correct hue for your skin, go to a beauty store and sample a few different shades.

Never forget Primer and Apply a light layer of foundation-

When it comes to makeup that will last all day, less is more. To achieve a smooth, texture-free complexion, apply a light layer of foundation. Always remember to apply face primer first and then follow with foundation. This will leave your skin looking natural rather than cakey or thick.

Apply foundation with a make-up sponge-

A wet makeup sponge or blender is the finest alternative if you’re not sure what equipment to use or how to apply foundation to your face. The moist makeup sponge absorbs all of the surplus foundations, leaving your face with a thin, light film of foundation. Rubbing your skin with the bristles of a makeup brush can make it flaky, and the foundation might adhere to these places and appear textured.

Use a translucent powder-

After you’ve applied all of your face products, use a light translucent setting powder. This will not only mattify your skin by absorbing excess oil, but it will also set your makeup for longer wear. Get a pressed version to carry around with you and use to absorb oil throughout the day.

[Article by: Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur]