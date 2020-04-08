The summer season brings a lot of skin problems to everyone. Because of this a lot of people could not stand the scorching heat of the sun during this time of the year. Skin tanning is one of the most common and severe problems during summer when the sun’s heat is more intense. Prolonged sun exposure may lead to skin tanning. The risk rises if tanning leads to sunburn. It may increase the risk of skin cancer. Cancer is not the only problem associated with UV exposure. UVA damage is the main factor in premature aging too.

As the summer season begins, even brief exposure to intense sun can cause damage to the skin. To prevent sunburn, there are few preventive measures which can be followed to reduce them. These include:

Avoid going out when the sun is most intense during the day.

Wear full sleeves, full pants, hat and shades when you need to go out in the sun.

Apply a sunscreen having an SPF of at least 30 to 40 to protect your skin against UVA and UVB radiations. Reapply it liberally every two to three hours.

Besides these preventive measures, here are few anti-sun-tan face masks when it comes to your skin and sun exposure:

Besan face mask: Take three tablespoons of besan (gram flour). Add one tablespoon each of raw whole milk and yogurt, one teaspoon of lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric powder. Mix all ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Apply it on your face and neck. Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash with cold water.

Lemon face pack: Take two tablespoons of lemon juice. Add one tablespoon of tomato juice which you can get by grating and straining it. Mix well and apply on the affected areas. Let it air dry for 15 minutes. Rinse with tap water. Pat dry.

Papaya face mask: Take half a cup of papaya cubes. Blend them to get its pulp. Mix it well with one tablespoon of fresh orange juice. Apply this mixture on your face and neck and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash with cold water.

Rice flour and sandalwood face mask: Take one tablespoon of rice flour and one teaspoon of sandalwood powder. Mix well. Add one tablespoon of rose water and half teaspoon of honey. Mix well and apply on the affected areas. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes. Rinse with water. Pat dry.

Potato face mask: Grate a potato. Squeeze its juice and strain it. Mix one teaspoon of lemon juice in it. Mix well and apply on your face and neck. Let it dry for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water. You can also apply grated potato directly on your face and neck. Lie down for 15 minutes. Remove it with your hands and then rinse your face.

Summer season is incomplete without hanging out at the pool or beach or indulging in those summer fun activities like seashore volleyball or swimming etc. All these activities lead to soaking up sun rays causing skin tanning or sunburn. These homemade natural face masks are very effective to get back the bright glow and radiant complexion.