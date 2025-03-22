Beach cleanup on World Water Day 

World Water Day, which is celebrated annually on 22 March, witnessed Electrosteel Castings Limited taking a step towards environmental responsibility by organising a Beach Cleaning Drive at Bakkhali Beach, West Bengal. The initiative helped raise awareness among the employees and locals on marine pollution, water security, and environmental responsibility. Again, this day encourages actions among countries and individuals to address the global water crisis.

The drive resulted in the collection of a significant amount of plastic and non-biodegradable waste from the seashore, preventing pollutants from entering the beach and harming marine ecosystems.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sunil Katial, CEO & Director-In-Charge, Electrosteel Castings Limited, said, “We believe in safeguarding the very sources of water. We actively engage in initiatives that contribute to water conservation and environmental sustainability. From wastewater recycling and reducing water loss through efficient pipeline systems to ghat clean-up drives, we continuously strive to make a difference.”

Electrosteel invites communities, businesses, and policymakers to collaborate to ensure clean water access and environmental sustainability.