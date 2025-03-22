PM Modi reaffirms commitment to water conservation on World Water Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India’s commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development.

Highlighting the critical role of water in human civilisation, PM Modi urged collective action to safeguard this invaluable resource for future generations.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, “On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development. Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations!”

Advertisement

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030. The theme for World Water Day 2025 is ‘Glacier Preservation.’

In a video post, the Prime Minister further stressed the cultural and historical significance of water conservation in India.

“Water is the foundation of life and the world’s greatest resource. That is why our ancestors focussed so much on water conservation. From the Vedas to the Puranas, it has always been said that it is humanity’s utmost duty to build lakes, dams, and reservoirs to save water,” he said.

PM Modi warned that a lack of water threatens not just individual well-being but also national development. He underscored the role of the Jal Jeevan Mission in ensuring water availability, management, and maintenance, particularly in rural areas.

“Work is also being done to conserve water sources in villages. It may be possible that water is available in sufficient quantity where you are now, but we must always remember the millions who live in water-scarce areas,” he urged.

Highlighting the cultural aspect of water conservation, he called for revitalising traditions that celebrate rivers.

“Taking inspiration from the Maha Kumbh, we must give new meaning to river festivals. This will help the present generation understand the importance of water, encourage river cleanliness, and ensure their protection,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Government of Haryana, is set to launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: ‘Catch the Rain – 2025′ on Saturday on the occasion of World Water Day.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the campaign, themed Peoples’ Action for Water Conservation – Towards Intensified Community Connect, underscores the importance of water security, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge in the face of climate change and growing water challenges.

The initiative will focus on 148 districts across the country, fostering greater synergy between government agencies, communities, and stakeholders in ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain – 2025 aims to drive nationwide awareness and action for water conservation, making the vision of ‘Every Drop Counts’ a reality. The campaign calls upon all citizens to join hands in securing India’s water future through innovative solutions and grassroots participation.