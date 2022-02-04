Banish that frog stuck cough with these foods

Trusting on home remedies to cure a common cold and frog stuck cough is something that many Indian households still believe. Besides treating the common cold and cough effectively, these home remedies are also free from any side effects. Here we have mentioned some of these home remedies that will help you treat the common cold and cough.

Ginger

The research done by researchers at the University of Maryland suggests that the chemicals present in ginger are effective against nausea and inflammation. Add a few slices of fresh ginger to a bowl of steaming water. Inhaling this vapor can cure your sore throat.

Black pepper

Make a black pepper tea and sweeten it with honey to treat a cough. Add 1 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper in a cup, add 2 tablespoons of honey and boiling water to it. Keep it covered for 15 minutes, strain it and sip. Black pepper will help stimulate blood circulation and mucus flow. Honey is a natural cough suppressant and antibiotic.

Flax seeds

These seeds are quite effective against throat and bronchial tract discomfort. Boil 2 tablespoons of flax seeds in 1 cup of water until it becomes thick. Strain and add 3 tablespoons each of honey and lemon juice. The gooey gel that you get will help suppress cough.

Chillies

Add some hot green chillies to your food if you are coughing too much. Spicy food helps loosen the mucus that leads to congestion and cough. Sweating and a runny nose induced by chillies can ease coughing.

Honey

A persistent dry cough can be cured with a spoonful of honey. Studies conducted at Penn State College of Medicine, have found that honey works more efficiently to calm a cough than over-the-counter drugs. The high viscose and sticky honey coats and soothes irritated mucous membranes providing instant relief. Honey also has antibacterial properties that will help fight the bacterial infection.