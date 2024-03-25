Ayurvedic solutions for quick Holi colour removal

Remember the days when mothers and grandmothers would oil our hair and apply lotion and oil to our face and hands just to ease the process of removing Holi colours? While we spared no effort in enjoying the Festival of Colours to the fullest, getting rid of those stubborn hues from our face, neck, hands, and legs was a chore we all dreaded. Were you aware that vigorously scrubbing your face with harsh soaps to rid yourself of colours actually caused further damage to your skin? While many people now opt for herbal colours that are easier to remove, here are some of our top Ayurvedic remedies that not only eliminate leftover holi colours from your skin but also nourish it in the process.

Turmeric and Milk

Combine a bit of turmeric powder with 3 tablespoons of milk to form a paste. Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with room temperature water, ensuring not to leave the mask on for too long as turmeric can sometimes leave stains after prolonged contact. Both turmeric and milk aid in colour removal while nourishing the skin simultaneously.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice boasts natural bleaching properties ideal for lightening Holi colour stains. However, avoid applying it directly to your face. Mix lemon juice with besan, apply it to your face, and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Yoghurt and Turmeric

The probiotic properties of yoghurt combined with the antibacterial properties of turmeric prove highly effective in removing Holi colours while soothing the skin. Mix yoghurt with turmeric and apply it to your face. This not only eliminates colours but also soothes the skin.

You can also create a paste of yoghurt, honey, and besan, apply it to your face, let it sit for 10 minutes, then rinse with cold water followed by moisturiser application.

Aloe Vera and Multani Mitti

Both Aloe vera and multani mitti are Ayurvedic miracle ingredients with a plethora of benefits. Aloe vera hydrates the skin while multani mitti absorbs excess oil and colour particles lodged within the pores. Mix Aloe vera with multani mitti, apply it to your face, and allow it to dry before rinsing off.

For the body, create a paste of multani mitti, papaya extract, and honey, and rub it all over your body.

With these Ayurvedic remedies, bid farewell to the hassle of removing Holi colours swiftly. Embrace radiant, glowing skin and nourishing post-Holi skincare with these tips.

