Mocktail ideas for your holi bash

When it comes to a Holi party, nailing that perfect menu is crucial because the right food and drinks can elevate any Holi bash. While gujiyas, ras malai, thandai, and delicious cocktails are staples at any Holi gathering, incorporating a selection of fun and fizzy mocktails is a must. Here’s a curated list of mocktail ideas that require basic ingredients and can be whipped up in minutes to keep your holi guests delighted.

Strawberry Lassi

Move over mango lassi and rose lassi; kick off your Holi bash with some sweet and decadent strawberry lassi. Blend strawberry puree with yogurt, a hint of cardamom powder, and sugar/jaggery. Chill the mixture before serving for a refreshing treat.

Kiwi Cooler

Feeling worn out after playing Holi and in need of a refreshing beverage to beat the heat? Opt for a kiwi cooler, guaranteed to provide instant relief. Mix kiwi puree with soda (try coconut water for added nutrients), syrup, a splash of lemon juice, and crushed mint leaves. This drink will replenish your energy for more Holi festivities.

Chocolate Thandai

Looking for something zesty and unconventional compared to traditional thandai? Try chocolate thandai, requiring only a few basic ingredients. Already familiar with the standard thandai recipe? Simply add melted chocolate to the mix. For an even simpler option, use available thandai mix, incorporating a tablespoon of mix, chopped nuts, milk, ice cubes, and melted chocolate. Give it a good swirl, and your chocolate thandai is good to go. Want another unique twist? Consider mango thandai by substituting mango puree for melted chocolate for a decadent variation.

Blueberry Lemonade

Craving an elevated lemonade experience? Look no further than blueberry lemonade – refreshing, chilled, and utterly delicious. Mix crushed blueberries, mint, lemon, and soda in a glass for a delightful combination.

Sparkling Strawberry Cooler

For those who prefer simplicity, the sparkling strawberry cooler is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Combine sparkling water or soda with lemon juice, cucumber slices, and freshly crushed strawberries (they truly make all the difference).

Sipping on these fizzy mocktail is the perfect idea to unwind before diving into the colorful festivities of Holi.

