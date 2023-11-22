Ayurveda’s Marvel in Healing Sunburn

Many of us have likely experienced sunburn at some point—whether from forgetting to apply sunscreen to exposed skin at the beach or being exposed to the sun’s peak intensity on a scorching, humid summer day. Sunburns manifest as reddish patches, causing pigmentation, and prolonged overexposure can even lead to skin cancer.

Treating sunburn goes beyond surface-level care; it requires penetrating deep into the body to address the root cause. This is precisely what Ayurveda accomplishes—a 5000-year-old medicinal system that advocates a holistic approach to treating the root of any ailment. Here, we highlight some of Ayurveda’s remarkable remedies for treating sunburn without any side effects.

Aloe vera

Perhaps the most straightforward remedy for treating fluid-filled blisters is applying aloe vera gel directly from its natural form to the affected area. Repeat this process twice daily for visible results.

Advertisement

Turmeric and sandalwood

Both turmeric and sandalwood possess anti-inflammatory properties, making them ideal for soothing the skin when combined with rose water. This mixture reduces skin inflammation and facilitates the healing process, promoting radiant skin over time.

Cucumber and lemon juice

Cucumber, with its high water content, acts as a natural coolant that can reduce inflammation and redness caused by sunburn. Lemon juice, with its anti-inflammatory properties, aids in healing and relieving the skin. Create a mixture of crushed cucumber with a spoonful of lemon juice, apply it to the affected area, leave it on for 20 minutes, and then rinse it off with cold water.

Watermelon

Watermelon serves as a natural skin repairer and coolant, providing immense relief from the burning sensation of sunburn. Its high water content and natural moisturizing properties make it an effective remedy. You can blend watermelon flesh with cucumber, use a soft cloth to absorb the juices, and apply the mixture to the affected area. Alternatively, grind watermelon with rose water and apply it for instant cooling relief due to its antioxidant and soothing properties.

Harness the power of these potent Ayurvedic miracles to alleviate the pain and burning sensation of sunburn.