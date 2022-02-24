Here are some amazing pool exercises that burn fat very fast

Did you know that a swimming pool provides one of the best fat-burning workouts available? That’s because water is 800 times denser than air, so every time you kick, pull, or push the water, you’re doing a resistance workout, which burns fat and leads to lean muscle and increased metabolism.

Swimming is also a safe, low-impact workout: According to Joel Stager, Ph.D., director of the Counsilman Center for the Science of Swimming at Indiana University at Bloomington, because water neutralizes gravity, you can swim almost every day without worrying about injuries.

If you want to use your backyard pool to get a workout, here are some great workouts which you can do for burning fat faster.

1. Walk in Water

Walking in water is a great foundation for beginning routine aquatic training.

It allows you to experiment with the movement against water resistance and experience the sensation of doing so. In itself, this simple activity provides a full-body workout that targets your lower body, core, and arms.

Begin by entering the shallow end of the swimming pool, and continue until water is at waist height.

Lengthen your spine, and begin walking around the shallow area. Put pressure on your heels first and the toes second. Avoid tiptoeing.

Keep your arms at your sides in the water. As you walk, swing them back and forth—like how you see race walkers do. Engage your core, and be sure to remain standing tall.

Continue for an average of 5 to 10 minutes, gradually, moving in the direction of the pool deep end.

Your goal is to finish the last minute or so with the pool water at shoulder level. At this level of water resistance, you will exert more energy. The more energy you expend, the more calories you will burn.

2. The Dolphin

The dolphin is another water-based workout that allows you to torch calories. By simultaneously working your legs, back, and core, this move helps you boost the rate at which you shed weight.

To perform the dolphin, go to the middle or end of the pool where the depth is approximately 5 to 6 feet. The target here is to stand with your feet on the pool floor with your chin just above the water surface.

Next, stand at arm’s length from the side of the pool. Using your left hand, grab the edge of the deck (the pool coping or the material along the perimeter). Your arm should be extended out straight.

Now, extend your right arm fully straight out in front of you, just under the waterline. Keep your right-hand open with the palm down.

Holding both your legs together, lift them slowly, keeping your knees straight. Next, use your hips to generate momentum. Slowly transfer this momentum through your knees to your legs to start kicking—mimicking the kicking action of a dolphin tail.

3. The Ball

One of the best pool exercises for beginners, the ball allows you to burn fat and work out your core.

To take advantage of this aquatic workout for weight loss, you will need a simple prop⁠: an inflated, waterproof ball with a diameter of about 20 inches. A beach ball with these dimensions is a perfect choice.

Enter the water with the ball. Position yourself in the swimming pool so the water is about chest-high.

Stand up straight, and raise your right leg so that it is bent at 90 degrees. Keeping your right foot about 11 inches (30 cm) in front of your left knee, maintain an upright upper body.

With arms slightly bent, hold the ball with both hands, and position it just in front of your stomach.

Hold this position for approximately 30 seconds. Then switch legs. Repeat this routine five times on each leg for a total of 10 reps.

4. The Sprint

A moderate-level swimming pool workout, the sprint takes advantage of the water’s resistance. It is an effective exercise for working out the core and for helping burn fat around your mid-section.

Make the most of this exercise to boost your metabolism and lose some pounds. Begin by entering the pool, and move to a section where the water reaches your shoulders.

Facing the interior of the pool, stand about 12 to 16 inches from a pool wall. Then, lean back against the pool edge with your elbows. With both legs together, extend them straight, slowly lifting them until they reach the water surface.

Next, lower them slowly until they are completely straight and nearly reach the pool floor.

Repeat this exercise 5 to 10 times or until you feel exhausted. Take a break, and then attempt another set of reps.

5. Tuck Jump

The tuck jump is one of the water exercises for weight loss and strengthening your core and leg muscles.

It is simple to perform. However, if you are completely new to working out and have yet to build some strength, this exercise might be rather challenging.

Go to the shallow end in water that is about chest high. From your static standing position in the water, jump vertically. Initiate the action by bending your knees and then lifting your legs and bringing both knees up to your chest.

With each jump, you will have to use your core and your arms to help stabilize yourself in the water and keep your torso upright.

Perform multiple sets. To make the exercise more challenging, do not allow your feet to touch the pool bottom between sets; instead, tread in water in between each jump.

6. Use Weights in the Pool

Pool exercises that use weights create even more resistance. That helps you intensify the workout on your arms and legs for building muscle for a trimmer, leaner appearance.

Now, the pool water adds resistance to your moves⁠ as well—making it possible to expend extra calories and increasing the rate at which you lose weight.

To enjoy weight workouts, you will need to invest in some gear. The best options include:

Ankle or wrist weights : These strap-on weights increase the resistance when performing leg and arm movements in the water.

: These strap-on weights increase the resistance when performing leg and arm movements in the water. Foam dumbbells : Lightweight when dry, this equipment becomes heavy when you put them in the water.

: Lightweight when dry, this equipment becomes heavy when you put them in the water. Buoyancy belt: By helping you to keep your head above the waterline, this accessory helps you perform arm exercises without treading water. A good example of a water exercise involving weights is the lateral arm lift. Stand in the pool water so that it reaches your shoulders. Hold the foam dumbbells down at your sides, palms facing inward.

Simultaneously raise both of your arms out to the side until they become level with the water surface and your shoulders.

Lower your arms back down to your sides, and repeat. Do one to three sets of 8 to 14 repetitions.