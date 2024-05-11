‘Nurses play a stellar role in patients’ medical treatment’

Nurses play a stellar role in the treatment of patients without whom the healthcare industry cannot be imagined, Ms Saswati Das, the Vice-President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), said here on Saturday.

Ms Das was speaking at a programme organised at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here on the eve of International Nurses Day on May 12.

Addressing the programme in the capacity of chief guest, she recalled the role played by nurses when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the state. “IMS and SUM Hospital has earned a lot of goodwill and accolades because of the exemplary services rendered by its nurses,” she said.

Conveying her good wishes to the nurses on the occasion, Ms Das said she was confident that they would be able to face any challenging situation in the future in the same manner.

Prof. (Dr) Rajalaxmi Mishra, Principal of the College of Nursing at Berhampur, who was the chief speaker, said that nurses would become more effective if they were provided focused training in clinical research. Besides, nurses taking care of expectant mothers needed greater training, she said.

Prof. (Dr) Sanghamitra Mishra, Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital, described nurses as the backbone of the healthcare system. The credit for IMS and SUM Hospital being chosen as the best-performing hospital in implementing the government-sponsored BSKY scheme and the SOA-run Covid Hospital being adjudged as the best in the state should go to the nurses, she said.

Ms Minati Mishra, the Nursing Superintendent of the hospital, conducted the programme. She informed that the theme for this year’s International Nurses Day is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future, The Economic Power of Care.’

Prof. (Dr) Rajesh Kumar Lenka, Medical Superintendent of the Phulnakhara campus of IMS and SUM Hospital and Prof. (Dr) Rachita Sarangi, Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital were present on the occasion.

Ms Sobhamanjari Samal, Additional Nursing Superintendent of the hospital, administered the Florence Nightingale oath to the nurses. Ms Das also gave away prizes to winners of different competitions organised on the occasion. Ms Sushree Nibedita Rout, Assistant Professor and Senior Nursing Educator, presented the annual report while Ms Kaberi Rani Sahu, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, proposed a vote of thanks.