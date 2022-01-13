Aloe Vera: The bitter thing which is better for your health

There are more than 300 species of herbal plants, but Aloe barbadensis (aka aloe vera) is the best known and is prized in the health and beauty worlds for its healing properties.

Aloe vera is a succulent plant grown around the world. It’s had known medical uses that date back to ancient Egypt. Both the juice from the leaf and the thicker gel may offer health benefits.

These plants are easy to grow and maintain, but when it comes to their components, these plants may do more than simply offer character to a living space.

Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera Juice for Weight Loss

An unhealthy gut is not helpful for those who want to lose weight. Aloe vera can act as a digestive aid to assist in healthy digestion, metabolism, and excretion.

The laxative properties of aloe vera ensure thorough digestion and reduce water retention. Aloe vera can help with both metabolic processes. The B-vitamins and enzymes in aloe vera make it excellent at burning fat.

Relieves Constipation

Constipation is uncomfortable, and it can also have adverse effects on intestinal and digestive health. However, you can use aloe vera juice as a natural laxative and help move bulk along the digestive tract.

Provides Hydration

Hydration is vital for overall health. Aloe vera juice is an excellent alternative to sugary drinks and fruit juices that negatively affect your health. Aloe vera juice is low in sugar and calories and can thus be consumed directly or mixed with other juices and smoothies.

Improves Skin Health

Aloe vera gel is a water-based moisturiser that can positively affect the skin. Collagen is an essential protein that provides structure and elasticity to the skin. A study shows aloe vera gel can increase the skin’s collagen production when applied topically.

Rich in Vitamin C

Aloe vera is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential to boost immunity. Vitamin C is also necessary for the absorption of iron in the body.

Controls Enzymatic Activity

Aloe Vera has magnesium. Magnesium is required to execute about 300 enzymatic reactions in our body. Therefore, without the proper amount of magnesium in our body, the human body will not perform its enzymatic actions properly.

Controls Nervous System

Our nervous system requires magnesium to function correctly in our body. Aloe vera is a good source of magnesium. Hence it helps in regulating the nervous system in our body. Brain, nerves, spinal cord etc., all are a part of our nervous system. And magnesium plays a vital role in the smooth functioning of our nervous system.

Aloe vera juice is one healthy drink to start your day. It is full of health benefits and essential nutrients. You can take aloe vera juice twice a day to reap all the good benefits. However, aloe vera juice oxidises quickly. Hence, you should prepare the juice immediately after removing the pulp from the leaf.

Though aloe vera juice has excellent health benefits, it also comes with some side effects. While making aloe vera juice, make sure to remove the latex from the leaves as it can cause severe diarrhoea and stomach problems.

Pregnant women should avoid aloe vera juice as it can cause contractions and labour. Consult a doctor before drinking aloe vera juice if you face an allergic reaction, nausea, vomiting, or stomach problems. Therefore, always consume it in small quantities to avoid side effects. Too much aloe vera juice can lead to diarrhoea, electrolyte imbalances, and kidney issues.

Like all things good, aloe vera juice should be drunk in moderation. Also, please be aware that internet chatter is not always trusted. So, understand your health and include the good things, only if they are suitable for you.