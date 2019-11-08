Gully Boy actress, Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in Los Angeles. She has been giving a treat to her fans by posting photographs from the Los Angeles trip. She has been giving Hollywood armorial vibes during her stay and has been setting fashion goals for her fans.

Recently, the actress shared another picture of her from the trip. Her fans are going gaga over her recent picture.

View this post on Instagram 👛 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:20pm PST

On Friday morning, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her sunkissed photograph. She can be seen wearing an acid wash multi-coloured satin co-ord shirt and pants combo and left her fans mesmerized.

She paired her ensemble with a pastel top-handle bag and strappy heels. For her look, the actress went with very subtle make-up and let her hair open. Christmas decorations can be seen in the backdrop.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is expected to release next year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.