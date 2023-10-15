9 must-visit cities to experience Navratri in India

India observes Navratri, a colourful and important Hindu festival, over the course of nine nights. It entails numerous rituals, age-old music, dance (Garba), and vibrant decorations. Navratri is a diverse and fascinating experience for everyone saying to take part in the celebrations because each region of India celebrates it in a special way. The following list curated by Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel consists of nine Indian cities that are a must-see for Navratri:

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Gujarat’s capital city Ahmedabad is well known for its lavish Navratri celebrations, especially the Garba and Dandiya Raas dances. Dancers in exquisite attire, traditional music, and magnificently adorned venues bring the city to life.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Durga Puja, a significant festival commemorating the goddess Durga, is held in Kolkata during Navratri. The city is renowned for its extravagant, creative Durga Puja pandals, which feature brimming artwork and cultural events.

Vadodara, Gujarat: Gujarat’s Vadodara, formerly known as Baroda, holds one of the state’s most enduring and genuine Navratri celebrations. The city is well-known for its energetic Garba participants and customary performances.

Surat, Gujarat: The Navratri celebrations in Surat are renowned for their excitement and devotion. Large-scale Garba celebrations are held in the city, frequently with well-known artists and performers.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: There are several activities and dances happening all across the city during Mumbai’s passionate and ferocious Navratri celebrations. Here, the well-liked dancing style “Garba” commands attention and draws both locals and visitors.

Delhi: The nation’s capital also celebrates Navratri with a variety of cultural activities, Garba nights, and Dandiya Raas dances. The festive mood combines classic and contemporary elements.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has become known for its enthusiastic Navratri celebrations. The city holds a number of events that use music, dance, and artwork to highlight Madhya Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Navratri is enthusiastically observed in Jaipur, with a focus on the local folk dance traditions. The festivities take on a special flavor thanks to the city’s royal past.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The city’s religious and cultural traditions are heavily woven into Varanasi’s Navratri celebrations. Throughout these nine evenings, spiritual music and dance performances fill the Ganges ghats.

The Navratri celebrations in each of these cities have a unique taste that combines custom with local cultural influences. These locations offer a remarkable Navratri experience that highlights the cultural richness of India, whether you’re looking for the energetic Garba and Dandiya dances or the serene environment of ancient ceremonies. Always confirm the precise dates for the year you intend to travel because Navratri dates might vary from year to year depending on the Hindu lunar calendar.