5 unexplored glamping places to visit in India by train

Traveling can be an incredible experience in India, which is rich in remarkable landscapes, whether its the national parks, mountains, deserts, or coastal regions. Talking about travel, one of the most popular trends at the moment has been the concept of Glamping. Also known as Glamourous Camping, Glamping is for people looking for outdoor adventures. It is a form of camping that includes accommodations and facilities that are relatively more luxurious than traditional camping. With India, boasting the fifth largest rail network in the world, a lot of the popular glamping locations are indeed accessible by train.

Dinesh Kumar Kotha — Co-founder and CEO — ConfirmTkt highlights some of the unexplored ones that you can take a train:

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)

Desert glamping is one popular travel activity that has been on the rise in recent times, and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is renowned for it. Travelers looking for a luxurious glamping experience should really try out Jaisalmer, which is known for its stunning sand dunes and rich culture. It is home to a wide region of the Thar Desert, and there are many such luxury camps for tourists to stay at. Packed with desert safaris, camel rides, dinner under the stars, and other folk dances and music events, Jaisalmer is truly a remarkable location for glamping. Fortunately, Jaisalmer is very well connected to the rest of India via trains.

Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand)

Located in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park is a prominent glamping location where travelers can witness wildlife at its best. The national park offers various glamping experiences packed with luxury and state-of-the-art amenities. There are several luxury resorts located on the banks of the Kosi River, which provide a cool ambience, and lush green lawns. Moreover, glamping in this region provides tourists with opportunities of spotting rare species of animals and birds. The nearest railway station to Jim Corbett is Ramnagar, which is wonderfully connected with the rest of India.

Sujan Jawai Leopard Camp, Pali (Rajasthan)

Leopards are fine wildlife creatures that fascinate people across the world. The nocturnal and incredibly athletic animals are known for their climbing capabilities, with tourists traveling to regions across India to catch glimpses of them. Sujan Jawai Leopard Camp is one popular location in Pali, Rajasthan that offers glamping opportunities for leopard spotters. It is reported the region promises a peaceful co-existence of locals and the leopards, making it a big cat hotspot. The glamping location provides tents, spas, and wellness programs apart from food being served around bonfires. Importantly, the camp in Pali is easily accessible when traveling by train, making it a very popular travel destination for the future.

Kanatal (Uttarakhand)

Kanatal is one of the serene and offbeat hill stations situated near Mussoorie and Dehradun. The beautiful valleys of the region in Uttarakhand hold a lot of promise for travelers and is also a very ideal glamping location. It is only a 5-hour drive from New Delhi and is very easily accessible by train. One of the prominent glamping facilities is provided by Organic Hideaways, which opened up Eco Glamp in the region. It is the country’s largest Glamping retreat and offers outdoor living through Geodesic Domes that provide comfort, safety, and luxury. Moreover, Eco Glamp has been successful in maintaining the ecological balance of the region, something that is beneficial for both travelers and residents.

Kanha National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Kanha National Park is one place that everyone across India has heard of. The spectacular tourist hotspot is the ideal destination for tiger spotting and wildlife adventure. Most notably, Kanha is now a very popular destination for glamping with their being multiple options equipped with luxury tents. Not just that, travelers can experience spectacular outdoor sitting arrangements, swimming pools, spas, restaurants, and tours for wildlife spotting. While there is no direct train to Kanha National Park, interested travelers can board and reach the region via trains to Jabalpur, Gondia, and Nagpur.