5 reasons to attend Mahindra Blues Festival

It is that time of the year again where rhythm converges with pure emotion and wailing guitar solos fill the air. The stage is set for an annual celebration like no other as Asia’s grandest blues music festival, Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), returns for its twelfth native edition on February 10 and 11, 2024, at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, nestled in Bandra.

The festival has woven itself into the very fabric of Mumbai, creating a timeless tradition that beckons blues lovers year after year. As this edition unfolds, be prepared to be swept away by the raw, evocative power of the blues, and embark on a timeless journey through the heart and soul of a genre that transcends time and place.

Listed below are 5 reasons why this annual music fest is an unmissable experience for all seeking the profound essence of blues culture.

Advertisement

Asia’s largest Blues Festival: Cementing its place as Asia’s largest and finest Blues festival, the Mahindra Blues Festival has evolved into a true movement – a part of Mumbai’s vibrant cultural scene that has made its mark across the globe. Over the last decade, this iconic festival has been offering an amalgamation of established and rising Blues acts, attracting dedicated attendees from India and Blues lovers worldwide. Emerging as an iconic Western music event, the festival has turned into a resounding phenomenon, honing a mix of music genres while staying true to major Blues acts – and delivering an unparalleled Blues experience to Mumbai. So, don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in soulful Blues sounds as the festival gears up for its 12th edition, promising two days of guitar-ripping, soul-tripping music.Hosting Blues legends and emerging artists: The MBF is steeped in a rich legacy of hosting Blues luminaries who have etched their tales with gritty narratives and soul-stirring rhythms on the stage over time. The festival has witnessed iconic performances by greats like Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, along with a diverse roster of artists including Charlie “Kingfish” Ingram, Arinjoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh, and more. This year, the tradition continues with an electrifying blend of iconic and emerging Blues talent from around the globe, solidifying the festival’s status as a pivotal platform for both international stars and homegrown artists.First-Ever All-Female Artist Line-Up: The Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF) 2024 is set to create history with an all-women line-up, marking a groundbreaking moment in its 12-year legacy. The line-up features renowned names in the world of Blues, such as Vanessa Collier, known for her soulful vocals and electrifying saxophone performances, Sheryl Youngblood – a Chicago Blues Hall-Of-Famer and Gospel Grammy Group Award winner, Beth Hart – Grammy-nominated vocalist, singer-songwriter Dana Fuchs, and the skilled guitarist-singer Samantha Fish. Adding a unique cultural dimension, Indian artist Tipriti Kharbangar, celebrated for her powerful vocals and stage presence, will also grace the stage. With this iconic line-up, the festival not only transcends traditional boundaries but also amplifies the voices of talented women – bringing a refreshing and empowering twist to the blues genre.Iconic Venue: Mehboob Studios, a name synonymous with the Indian film industry, has stood the test of time as a historic landmark and a thriving hub of creativity. Since its inception in 2011, the Mahindra Blues Festival has found its home at this legendary 70-year-old film studio in Bandra that distinguishes itself through its unique layout and approach. As always, the Mehboob Studios wears a perfectly festive look, where the Blues stars descend on and take the audience into another orbit. This year, the festival’s unique stages at the Studios – the ‘Polka Dot Parlour’ and the ‘Soul Strat Saloon,’ will pay tribute to blues-rock stalwarts like Buddy Guy and bands Soulmate and Blackstratblues.

A holistic feast for the body, mind, and soul: Beyond the auditory experience, MBF offers a sensory journey. Attendees can indulge in specially curated culinary delights and beverages, relax in a cozy den with a viewing screen, and explore exclusive merchandise and record stalls – each element contributing to the rich tapestry of the blues experience and hitting all the right notes for a Blues fan. Also as an added delight, do expect to see some of your favorite female-led food brands at the festival. Moreover, the festival’s infectious vibe, spanning multiple stages, gardens, and courtyards, is complemented by a world-class food court and malts, enhancing the overall ambiance.