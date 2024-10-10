Displaying Santhal doll-making at Jadavpur

Durga Puja is not only the biggest festival for the Bengalis but it is also a source of income for millions of people. The state government too has been stressing on this point, time and again. Months ahead, the artisans, theme-makers, and decorators start working, culminating the idols and pandals into art installations.

Keeping the tradition alive Jadavpur Athletic Club is highlighting the contribution of those, whose livelihood revolves around the festival. In between all the serious planning and execution, the club has decided to enlighten a centuries-old tradition, which is quietly being cherished in some corner of our country or in some town. But in the race for modernity, tradition is getting lost. The organisers of the puja, in their 51st year, have happened on the theme, ‘May the old art be eternal in the face of modernity’, which is being overseen by Bapai Sen.

The old folk art form ‘Chadar Badar’ (puppet play) is a very rare form of tribal Santal doll and a symbol of Santal culture. Puppetry has been associated with folk culture in various countries for ages and has played an important role in folk education. This history is about several thousand years. This dying art form was once prevalent among the Santals living in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Odisha. Today, these Chadar Badar puppets and its artists can be found scattered in Birbhum, Burdwan, Bankura and North Dinajpur districts of West Bengal and Dumka in Jharkhand. The main reason why this art form has gradually fading is that few members of the community are seldom taking the basic education of doll making and incorporating it into their lifestyle. As a result, an ancient trend is gradually becoming stagnant.

Advertisement

The club authorities are highlighting this way of life, culture and tradition. Chadar Badar is done with wooden dolls hanging inside a wooden box. The actor narrates the story with tribal musical instruments using puppets with words and verses from the ancient Santal culture. The puppets are operated by the performer using strings. The club members said that this chadar badar will be displayed at the mandap. Chairman of this puja in Jadavpur is MLA Debabrata Majumdar. Secretary Dipanjan Dutta said that the puja mandap was inaugurated by MP Sayani Ghosh and the MLA.