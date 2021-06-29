India Couture Week 2021 will be held in a virtual format, starting August 25, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Tuesday.

The 14th edition of the five-day fashion event will be streamed on all the FDCI’s digital platforms — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website, with a preset show schedule.

This is the second year when the annual event will be held in digital format in view of the pandemic. Last year, the first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020 was held from September 18 to 23, and saw 12 top couturiers launch their collection virtually through a fashion film.

This edition will witness designers present their fashion films, displaying their mastery over compelling storytelling, at a time when it has become the most influential means of communication. Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner.

“We are delighted to announce the dates for India Couture Week 2021, and even though there is no doubt, the way we consume fashion has changed, but what hasn’t is the desire for special occasion ensembles.

“To encapsulate this regal experience, our designers have adapted to the digital format, which is both engaging and relevant. We will have the best of the best couturiers, narrating tales, effortlessly bridging the gap between the two worlds — reel and real,” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.