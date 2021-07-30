The second digital edition of the India Couture Week to be held from August 24-29 will feature some of the biggest names in the fashion fraternity.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the names of 19 top couturiers who will showcase their collections at the event including Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

The 14th edition of the event will see captivating showcases by designers via engaging fashion films, which will be streamed on all the FDCI’s digital platforms — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website. The shows will be presented on a pre-set show schedule.

“Couture is the finest form of expression as it reveals the brand narrative, immaculate construction and design ideology in its truest element. ICW this year has seen an unprecedented response, despite the trying times with 19 coveted names showcasing, making it the biggest and brightest show. We are delighted Hindustan Times has once again joined hands with us to add continuity and bring these multi-faceted visions to the forefront,” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

This year’s digital event is in association with Hindustan Times and jewellery partner Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery.