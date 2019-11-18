Yogesh Kathuria is one of the top video creators in comedy genre on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. He has always managed to bring a smile on the faces of his audience via his videos.

Yogesh Kathuria hails from Sonipat, Haryana and is famous for his humorous videos. He has a large number of subscribers on social media.

However, life wasn’t so easy for Yogesh as he had to face many obstacles in his life, yet he has risen above them all as a popular comedy star on YouTube India today. Yogesh has a keen interest in acting and would participate in various plays during his school years.

Yogesh belongs to a middle-class family and his father works with a company, being the sole provider of the family. After his high school graduation, Yogesh used to wash utensils at a shop to help his family financially.

It was thereafter that Yogesh started working with a hotel for 2 years. These ups and downs in his life never deterred Yogesh from helping out his family and keep struggling to pursue his dreams.

Despite his young age, Yogesh Kathuria has broken all the barriers and attained success. He is an example of determination and positivity. His hard work and passion towards his work made him reach his destination.

Yogesh has proved that every dream is possible, and every goal is reachable if we work hard for them. It was in 2017 that Yogesh started working with many YouTubers and followed with his own channel Yogesh Kathuria in the year 2018. His first video, posted on April 16, 2018 garnered lots of views and subscribers and he soon became popular.

He has a list of collaborations with many YouTubers and Bollywood actors like Ali Fazal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ( Nirahua ), Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Millind Gaba, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vardhan Puri, Shivaleeka Oberoi and many more.

He is popular on YouTube but, Facebook, and Instagram. He has become a social media star.

Here’s one of Yogesh Kathuria’s famous dialogues: Jeb katri, itni bat nahi sochta mei kya kyu kese mere pas hai bhot paise.