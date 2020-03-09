Rap and Hip hop have become real dominant forms of music in today’s time. They have made a place and have got a loyal fan base in India since the last few years. Many new and talented artists have appeared on the scene as promising rappers, thanks to social media and the power of the internet.

One of the most powerful and influential rappers is Lok Bista, popularly known as Loka Music, who has been creating powerful music. His lyrics are relatable and he has got a strong impact on youngsters. His YouTube channel is a hit and is inching towards 100K subscribers. His biggest hit song titled ‘Shot Deke Gayab’ has crossed more than 4 million views. In this cut-throat competition, making a place for himself in the industry was not an easy task.

Loka is a former Splitsvilla contestant. To describe him in the best possible way, one can call him the guy with smart looks, raw talent, and sheer hard work. The millennials and youth, in particular, form a major chunk of his fan base. He makes them groove to the tunes of his music. Some of the big names he has worked with include Punjabi singer Ninja, Mc Altaf, D’evil among others. His chartbuster songs like ‘Chote Sunn’ and ‘Hitman’ have created a rage in the industry thus making him a reputed rapper. Loka has now his eyes set on getting into Bollywood.

His latest released song ‘Baby’ along with famous rappers like Nasty and Rocky Gorkhali is another feather in his cap. Having done shows and events with rappers like Raftaar and Emiway Bantai, this young and talented singer is making waves with his work.

“Fame is something which everyone loves. I always had a dream of becoming a singer. But I could never imagine that I would become such a popular rapper at this young age. I worked hard and gave my best shot every time and the love I am receiving is the result of my endless efforts,” said Loka.

His upcoming songs include ‘Angaar’ and ‘Senorita’.