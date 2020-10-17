He is a wildlife photographer by passion and a software developer by profession. With more than eight years of experience in photography, he has been working and teaching photography all over the country through workshops and online training sessions.

He has a massive fan following on different social media platforms and the young photography aspirants look up to him big time. He organizes practical workshops to online training. He believes in spreading knowledge and hence finds time to teach photography to the young photographers who look up to him. He also teaches them how to earn money from photography to invest in your passion, which is usually the major concern of many emerging young photographers.

In an interview, he said, “India lacks the kind of facilities and resources that a student needs while learning photography. There are hardly few institutions that teach photography but those are either expensive or are inaccessible to all the students across the nation. So being a photographer I believe, it is my responsibility to share whatever knowledge I have with the beginners.”

The Instagram handle of the photographer is: https://www.instagram.com/akashkapoorphotography/?igshid=1czywf7q9sc9j

He has worked on multiple projects so far, amongst which some of his works are recognized by National Geographic, Yes Bank, Royal Enfield, and many more. He worked for Royal Enfield for their latest bike series, Interceptor 650 and continental GT 650 in Goa. He also worked on various projects with brands and hotels. In future, he is looking forward to work across the globe and wants to grow manifold and continue to live his passion.