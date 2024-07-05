Virtual Revolution: Trezi’s Metaverse Solution Transforms Real Estate Sales for Mahindra Lifespaces

Trezi, an innovative leader in the immersive technology space for the architecture, engineering, real estate developers, and construction sectors, has made a big impact on the real estate industry with its groundbreaking virtual platform. This case study describes a collaboration between Trezi and Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group.

Business Need and Challenges :

Mahindra Lifespaces was investing resources on traditional showrooms and sales offices, and wanted to use emerging technology to optimize use of physical and digital means to reach more potential clients – a particular challenge for their ‘Mahindra Citadel’ project in Pune.

Solution and Highlights :

Trezi’s metaverse solution provided Mahindra Lifespaces with a transformative approach to showcasing their property and enabling sales. By leveraging cloud-based technology, the application provided a virtual experience accessible via a simple URL. Multiple users could immerse themselves in the virtual metaverse simultaneously, guided by a virtual sales concierge who introduced the brand and shared project details.

The application facilitated seamless navigation through different project areas, allowing users to explore apartments, amenities, and even customize the interiors. With voice-based AI, users had been able to pose inquiries and interact dynamically within the virtual environment.

Advertisement

Benefits of solution delivered :

The implementation of Trezi’s metaverse solution had yielded remarkable results for Mahindra Lifespaces. Notably:

● Substantial Cost Savings: The transition to a virtual sales gallery eliminated the need for constructing physical sample flats, resulting in significant cost savings.

● Enhanced Efficiency: The virtual sales gallery experience reduced the physical sales gallery’s footprint by 50%, further optimizing operational costs.

● Expanded Outreach: The application’s accessibility via a URL enabled Mahindra Lifespaces to reach a wider audience, transcending geographical constraints and traditional marketing channels.

● Environmentally friendly: saving travel and energy costs via physical visits and interacting via digital means.

“Through our partnership with Mahindra Lifespaces, we’ve demonstrated the transformative potential of virtual collaboration. By harnessing technology to overcome physical constraints, we’re not just revolutionizing the real estate industry; we’re redefining the very notion of connection.” – Tithi Tewari, Founder of Trezi

“Trezi has been a key partner in helping us deliver India’s first home buying experience on the Metaverse. Like any innovation project, we faced significant challenges in putting the pieces together and deploying cutting-edge technology in a new environment. While Trezi’s experienced team brought highly skilled resources to the table, it was their dedication and strong work ethic that stood out for us. The team’s ability to go above and beyond the call of duty, combined with a co-innovation mindset helped us get the project beyond the finish line. They have been a true partner in every step of this challenging yet rewarding journey” – Prabhanshu Uchhana, Head of Digital Transformation at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.